ALMA — The Northern Heights boys had their hands full much of the night against Wabaunsee in the Chargers’ home tournament on Tuesday evening, playing from behind to take a one-point lead into the final frame.
The Wildcats got just enough in the fourth quarter, including overcoming a deficit in the game’s final minute, to secure a 62-56 victory over Alma-Wabaunsee
“It was a very physical game,” NHHS Head Boys Coach Jacob Lang said. “We didn’t make shots early and had several guys in foul trouble in the first half (but) we were able to keep it close. In the second half we ... put together enough spurts to get us the lead going into the fourth. We really came together in the last minute and did all the little things right defensively. We matched up quickly, we boxed out, then we attacked offensively and were able to create some opportunities for scores.”
Though Cameron Heiman had a team-high 19 points, it was Tee Preisner who made his presence most felt down the stretch.
“Tee ... had a monster game with 17 rebounds to go along with his 18 points,” Lang said. “We have a lot of little things to work on to improve before we hit the court again.
NHHS will play next on Thursday evening against Solomon at the Wabaunsee Tournamente.
The Wildcat girls had a very different experience in their contest, making more free throws (13) than field goals (9) in a 42-32 loss to the Chargers.
“We could not buy a shot early in the game and turned the ball over to much,” NHHS Head Girls Coach Lanny Massey said. “Our shooting didn’t get a lot better all night but we did finally stop turning it over and made a run late to get it to 10. Wabaunsee is a very good team and we held their shooting percentage down as well.”
Massey chalked up the early-season loss to a learning experience to make the team better.
“We do not like to lose but we learned so much about ourselves tonight that is going to help us in the future,” he said. “We have some young girls that were put into a pretty hot fire tonight against a good team and learned how to play at that level by the end of it. We had some foul trouble that really hurt in the second half but we played well through it and had kids doing things that will help us in the long run.”
NHHS will play Solomon at 4 p.m. Friday at Alma-Wabaunsee.
GIRLS
NHHS 3 5 10 14 — 32
WHS 5 18 9 10 — 42
Northern Heights: Massey 4, Hinrichs 6, Brechheisen 2, French 3, Smart 12, Barnett 5.
Wabaunsee: Hutley 7, Schreiner 7, Barber 2, A Hafenstine 2, Wertzberger 6, Strait 18.
BOYS
NHHS 13 15 14 20 — 62
WHS 16 13 12 15 — 56
Northern Heights: Campbell 4, Heins 11, Heiman 19, Preisner 18, Arb 10.
Wabaunsee: Schultz 10, Lohmeyer 14, Frank 8, L Oliver 6, Miller 4, Meseke 14.
Olpe picks up dominant sweep over Neodesha
The Olpe girls and boys both had strong performances against Neodesha in their first round matchup of the Yates Center Tournament on Monday evening.
The girls claimed a 68-27 win over the Blue Streaks, while the boys 44 combined points from Derek Hoelting and Jordan Barnard to take a 76-24 victory.
Both teams had strong first halves, scoring 24 in each of the first two quarters, while the girls allowed just 18 and the boys gave up 14.
Marley Heins led the Eagle girls with a 22-point effort on the night, while Neleh Davis added 17.
Olpe will play in the Yates Center Tournament again on Thursday at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
OHS 24 24 17 2 — 68
NHS 12 6 5 6 — 29
Olpe: M. Smith 8, Davis 17, Heins 22, Bishop 7, Fisher 6, Cclark 2, M. Broyles 2, L. Broyles 2, J. Smith 2.
NHS: Ostroe 3, Johnson 2, Songer 8, Kemren 5, Grogran 3, Tomlinson 3, K. Stover 5.
BOYS
OHS 24 24 14 14 — 76
NHS 11 3 8 2 — 24
Olpe: Barnard 23, Clark 2, D. Hoelting 21, D. Redeker 16, C. Hoelting 4, Soyez 4, Skalsky 6.
Madison boys 53, West Elk 42
The Madison boys pulled in front of West Elk early and kept just enough distance throughout their first round game of the Marmaton Valley Tournament, finishing with a 53-42 victory.
The Bulldogs had a 20-14 lead after the opening quarter and stretched the advantage to eight by halftime.
They were led by Drew Stutesman, who scored 18 points. Chase Harrison and Kelton Buettner added double-digits.
The Madison girls struggled to gather any offense on Tuesday, falling 44-16 to West Elk.
Both teams return to the court on Thursday night.
BOYS
WEHS 14 8 7 13 — 42
MHS 20 10 11 12 — 53
West Elk: Loudermilk 16, Hanks 11, Walker 6, Jackson 6, Moreno 2, Herndez 1.
Madison: Stutesman 18, Harrison 13, Buettner 11, Wolgram 7, Rayburn 4.
Hartford boys fall to Yates Center
The Hartford boys started slowly and weren’t able to completely recover on Tuesday, falling to host Yates Center, 47-38.
The Wildcats held just a three-point lead at halftime, but were able to stretch that out in the third quarter and the Jaguars were unable to finish a fourth-quarter rally.
Cody Thomas had a game-high 17 points for Hartford.
The Jags will play Leon-Bluestem on Thursday night in Yates Center.
Hartford’s girls earned a 47-41 victory Tuesday, moving into the winner’s side of the bracket.
The Jaguar girls will face Sedan on Thursday evening.
BOYS
HHS 7 7 8 16 — 38
YCHS 7 10 17 13 — 47
Hartford: Thomas 17, A. Smith 5, McDiffett 5, D. Smith 4, Pohl 5, A. Goodman 2.
YCHS: Reynolds 2, Griffith 3, Solander 8, Graham 5, Rice 4, Hurst 2, Auniss 2, Ty Smoot 6, Burton 6, Petit 9.
Lebo girls overmatched by Rural Vista
The Lebo girls kept pace with the Heat early but got burned late as they fell, 48-29, to one of the top-ranked 1A teams in the state.
Rural Vista kept the Wolves off the scoreboard most of the first half as Lebo scored just eight points before the intermission.
The Heat had two players reach 11 points, but eight different girls helped contribute to their win.
The Wolves will next play at 4 p.m. Friday with the boys to follow.
Lebo’s boys picked up a 47-32 victory over Rural Vista on Tuesday evening.
GIRLS
RVHS 8 13 9 18 — 48
LHS 6 2 10 11 — 29
Rural Vista: A. Brockmeier 6, Johnson 7, Riedy 11, Sly 1, E. Linder 3, M. Brockhmeier 4, H. Brockmeier 11, Acres 5.
Lebo: Peek 10, Jones 8, Schrader 4, Tackitt 2, Moore 5.
Braves sweep DH from Silver Lake The Council Grove girls couldn’t hang onto an early lead, but they managed to cling to the final one, defeating Silver Lake, 55-54 in overtime on Tuesday.
The Lady Braves had a seven-point advantage after the first quarter and a nine-point lead at halftime. The Eagles, however, chipped away in the third and rallied in the fourth to force overtime.
Abby Good scored a team-best 24 points for Council Grove.
The boys also pulled out a dramatic victory, 53-49, after trailing by nine at halftime. The Braves fought out of the break, climbing back within one by the end of the third.
Koen Hula scored 24 points for the Braves, but it was Hadyn Bieling who helped his team with its final push, scoring 13 points in the second half as they rallied.
CGHS will host Rock Creek on Friday.
GIRLS
SLHS 8 12 15 14 5 — 54
CGHS 15 14 11 9 6 — 55
CGHS: Good 24, Boatwright 2, Honas 12, Armstrong 7, Butler 8, Allen 2
BOYS
SLHS 23 12 6 8 — 49
CGHS 12 14 14 13 — 53
CGHS: Hula 24, Bieling 14, Marshall 2, Heath 11, Tischhauser 2.
Chase County sweeps season openers over Herington
The Chase County boys held their own in their first game under coach Cade Witte, defeating Herington by a 32-14 margin in the Bulldogs’ first-round matchup in the Railers’ Tournament.
The CCHS girls also won, picking up a 46-34 victory over Herington.
Further game details weren’t available as of press time on Wednesday.
