Washington, D.C. has much to see. The USD 252 Honor Flight for military veterans and students is trying to see as much as it can.
A second day of activities began at sunrise Tuesday, after the flight landed Monday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
A Facebook diary indicates Sen. Roger Marshall greeted the group at the National World War II Memorial. Four of the veterans later left a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
The travelers toured several memorials on the National Mall Monday. They include the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.
The 28 veterans and 28 “guardians” also took a short side trip to Arlington National Cemetery.
Organizers say the Honor Flight trip should end Tuesday night.
