ST. MARYS — The Olpe girls shot the ball well early and defensively held their own late, winning the season opener by a 64-43 margin at St. Marys on Friday night.
Olpe scored 24 points in the first quarter, 11 coming from Hattie Fisher, who made a quartet of 3-pointers on the night. Neleh Davis also scored five of her nine in the opening period.
In the second quarter, it was Marley Heins who got the hot hand, scoring eight of her 18. She had six field goals in the contest, adding a 6-for-8 effort from the free-throw line.
The Eagles’ advantage was just nine at the end of the first, but they were able to push it to 15 by halftime, where the spread remained deep into the game.
Olpe also got nine points from Macy Smith and eight from Maya Bishop.
The Eagles will girls will play Neodesha on Monday evening in the Yates Center Tournament.
St. Marys Boys 74, Olpe 65
The Olpe boys saw the home team take the lead in the second quarter and though the Eagles made things tight, they weren’t able to complete a comeback in a 74-65 victory for the Bears.
Olpe led at the end of the opening frame by a slim 15-14 margin, but St. Marys scored 25 points in the second quarter to take a 6-point lead heading into halftime.
The Bears’ lead grew to as many as 11 in the fourth quarter before Olpe rallied back to a four-point deficit before stalling out.
The Eagles were led by Damon Redeker, who scored 22 points.
Olpe will also play Monday at Yates Center, facing Neodesha at 7 p.m.
GIRLS
OHS 24 15 11 14 — 64
SMHS 15 9 10 9 — 43
St. Marys: M. Hurla 9, Hurd 2, K. Hurla 9, Layton 2, Schinder 5, Mulligan 7, Schoenfeld 9.
Olpe: Smith 9, Davis 9, Heins 18, Bishop 8, Fisher 16, Broyles 4.
BOYS
OHS 15 18 11 21 — 65
SMHS 14 25 18 17 — 74
Olpe: Robert 3, Barnard 9, Hoelting 17, D. Redeker 22, McCarthy 8, Hoelting 2, W. Redeker 3, Skalski 1.
St. Marys: Hurla 6, Moylan 10, C. Hurla 19, Ewing 4, Schoemann 16, Hotz 11, Criquie 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.