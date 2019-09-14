BURLINGTON — Kynden Robert certainly played like a featured running back on Friday night.
The Olpe junior ran for 250-plus yards and had three touchdowns as the Eagles cruised to a 42-0 victory at Burlington.
“It’s good for him and the (offensive) line,” Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said. “I thought last week we didn’t block particularly well at times in the running game. This week, we did a pretty good job of it. When Kynden gets in the open, he’s tough to deal with.”
Robert scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter before adding touchdown runs of 85 and 48 yards in the third.
It added to what was already an offensive show by Olpe as Colby Hoelting completed six passes for 110 yards, including a 36-yard strike to Wylie Redeker. Hoelting added a 1-yard touchdown push to open the scoring in the first.
Brayden Weiss also had a touchdown on the night.
“Our line did a nice job of opening some things up,” Schmidt said.
On the other side, the Eagles’ defense did its job, keeping the Wildcats from gaining any traction.
Olpe will play Christ Prep Academy next Friday, in a game that was originally slated to be in Shawnee on Saturday.
Schmidt said one thing led to another, the meeting finally sliding back to Friday and to the Eagles’ home field when other arrangements fell through.
Kickoff for the Eagles (2-0) is scheduled for 7 p.m.
