Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh denied claims that he’s planning criminal charges in what some call a Strong City “stolen” dog case.
“We have been a part of some discussions,” Welsh said Monday. “But we don’t have a case or any investigation for any stolen dogs.”
Emporia’s Raise Your Paws posted a Facebook video Sunday, Sept. 4, showing a large number of large dogs at a Strong City location.
“A lot of them were actually stolen,” Bobbi Peet with Raise Your Paws said Monday. She did not want to identify the location, because an investigation is ongoing. But she indicated she’s talked with a relative of the property owner.
Out of 23 dogs that Peet says were abandoned at the property, more than half have disappeared. She added one of them may have been found in Olpe Sunday night.
“We’ve re-homed three of the nine dogs that were left,” Peet said. Those three puppies are now in Olathe. The other six still do not have homes.
“The owner of the property still lives at the property,” Peet explained. She said he brought in “squatters” with their dogs, then had to spend several weeks in a hospital. The guests reportedly refused to leave until authorities evicted them.
“They ended up taking four, very horribly taken care of, dogs,” Peet continued. “Two couldn’t even walk. They left the other 23.”
Welsh confirmed a bit of Peet’s claims Monday.
“The city of Strong City was working on a situation where they had a house that had too many dogs,” Welsh said.
He considers it a city ordinance matter for the moment. Strong City has no police department.
Strong City Hall referred questions about the case Monday to Public Works Director Matt Markley. Markley indicated any comments will come from the Sheriff’s Office.
The Strong City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday night.
Peet used to work at the Emporia Animal Shelter. She accused the shelter Monday of doing nothing about the situation, even though she claims it has a contract to help surrounding counties.
“They won’t even come in to give a bag of food,” Peet said. “They pretty much laughed. ... I know how much room they have, and they have an abundance of open kennels. And they’re not even helping.”
The executive director of Humane Society of the Flint Hills replied Monday that there’s no such contract with Chase County.
“We’re all full,” Stephanie Achille also said in a statement emailed to The Gazette. In fact, she added, the shelter currently is over capacity for dogs with 18 full kennels.
Achille said her agency has had only one exchange with a concerned neighbor in Strong City. That neighbor received food from a community pet pantry.
“I did offer several suggestions of larger [Kansas] rescues and shelters that might be able to help (or at least get on wait lists),” Achille wrote.
Achille and Peet agreed on one thing: Lyon County needs more people to foster and own animals.
“Our surrender list currently has nearly two dozen names on it for hopes of re-homing their dogs,” Achille wrote. Only three cats are on the surrender list.
Raise Your Paws is a pet grooming and training business. So Peet says her managers have gone “above and beyond” in caring for rescued dogs from a nearby county, even though the business is not housing them.
“I have never been more in awe of how these people just give up everything — saying yes, we’ll help,” Peet said.
Raise Your Paws is accepting donations and food to help the dogs. But Peet noted the business has a long-term goal of becoming an animal rescue operation.
“This county really, really needs something,” Peet said.
