LEON — The Olpe Eagles saw Kynden Robert score a trifecta of touchdowns, including a returned punt in what became a 55-0 blowout victory on Friday night.
Olpe scored on its first try, getting a 9-yard run by Robert to take a 7-0 lead.
That’s when things snowballed on the Lions.
Olpe’s defense kept Bluestem at bay on its next offensive turn, but a 30-yard touchdown pass from Colby Hoelting to Damon Redeker on the first offensive play after the punt doubled the Eagles’ lead. After another quick defensive stop by Olpe, Bluestem punted the ball, but Redeker returned that kick 46 yards to the end zone, making it 21-0.
Robert scored on the Eagles’ next drive, crossing the goal line with a 33-yard touchdown run. He made it 35-0 after one quarter, returning the Lions’ next punt 64 yards to the end zone.
“We got to see ... our special teams (succeed),” Olpe Head Coach Chris Schmidt said.
Though the offense scored almost at will in the first half and the special teams was responsible for a pair of touchdowns, the defense did its part as well.
In Schmidt’s mind, that wasn’t more evident than late in the third quarter, when the Lions’ best scoring opportunity went for naught.
After a pass completion over the middle, it had all the looks of a breakaway touchdown for Bluestem.
Then along came Gabe Castillo, who made good on seven of his eight point-after kicks, in the game defensively chasing down the receiver from behind.
“I really thought they were going to score,” Schmidt said. “He caught up to him about the 20-yard line, came with that right arm, stripped (the ball) and (we) recovered it.
“It was a nice play to see a young kid make. He doesn’t play a whole bunch of defense, but (it was) a heads up play. I liked the hustle.”
Coming in, there were plenty of unknowns as to how the game was go, but Schmidt was pleased his group didn’t take anything for granted.
“I liked the mindset we came out and took care of business with our older kids,” he said. “I always worry about that, just coming out non-chalant, maybe turning the ball over (with) lackadaisical (play). We’ve really came out the last two games and put them away like we needed to.”
Olpe (6-0) will travel to Marion on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.