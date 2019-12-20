MELVERN — The Olpe Eagles didn’t get much in the way of resistance on Thursday night when they traveled to Marais des Cygnes Valley.
The Trojans collectively were outscored 141-37 on the night between the boys and girls varsity affairs.
The Olpe boys held MdCV scoreless into the second quarter, as seven different Eagles got into the scorebook in just the first half. OHS had a 30-point advantage at the intermission.
Derek Hoelting had a team-high 14 points for Olpe, with Damon Redeker and Jordan Barnard joining him in double figures.
Things went as well for the Olpe girls, who saw a season-high 11 players add to the Eagles’ final tally.
Macy Smith scored nine in the opening quarter alone, finishing with 15. Maya Bishop had a team-best 16on the night, 12 of which came in the first quarter as well.
Olpe will travel to St. Paul on Friday, January 3 to resume play. The Eagles pick their Lyon County League schedule the following Tuesday when they host Southern Coffey County.
GIRLS
MdCV 3 4 4 4 — 15
OHS 31 16 27 8 — 82
MdCV: Marsh 5, Moore 2, Bartley 4, McGowin 4.
Olpe: M. Smith 15, Steffes 7, Davis 7, Bishop 16, Fisher 12, Scheve 5, Clark 3, L. Broyles 7, J. Smith 6, Wecker 2, Haag 2.
BOYS
OHS 18 17 16 8 — 59
MdCV 0 5 8 9 — 22
MdCV: Lingenfelter 6, Calz 2, Vanderpool 10, Holloway 2, Woodson 2.
Olpe: Barnard 10, N. Redeker 2, D. Hoelting 14, D. Redeker 13, Soyez 4, C. Hoelting 6, W. Redeker 8, Skalsky 2.
