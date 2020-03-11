OLPE — The Olpe Eagles are no stranger to a state tournament appearance, as 2020 will bring about their 29th appearance, whether in Class 1A or 2A.
State championships, however? Those have been somewhat elusive. Olpe will make its next try starting on Thursday afternoon at the United Wireless Center in Dodge City.
"Our team has really grown throughout the season," junior guard Macy Smith said. "I'm really excited (to see) what we can do this weekend."
Olpe enters the game as one of three undefeated teams on the bracket, but unlike some years in the recent, that was put to the test multiple times during the process, including a 56-51 win over Berean Academy in the sub-state title match, which found the Eagles trailing into the second quarter and remaining close throughout.
"Sometimes we hadn't (faced) that earlier in the season and it ... hurt us a little bit," said Neleh Davis, the Eagles' sole senior. "Now we have that experience of being behind and (knowing) what to do in those situations."
Up first for the three-seed will be sixth-seeded Norwich, also the Eagles. The small community from about 40 miles southwest of Wichita is 17-3 on the year, with all three losses coming by a single possession.
"They have tremendous size," Olpe Head Coach Jesse Nelson said. "They throw really about four 5-11's on their roster (at you) and they play about nine kids. Their post players are tough and everything seems to go through the post. They're going to give the post a chance to score before it ever comes back outside, so we've got a big job to do to defend in the post area."
Though this group of the traditionally contending Eagles may be slightly undersized compared to previous incarnations — the tallest three starters each measure in at 5-7 — a chemistry that has been growing for a decade will go a long way in helping the green and gold in their pursuit of the school's first championship since 2011.
"We've always played together growing up and ... we have good chemistry and that's a big part of how our team is successful," Smith said.
Norwich has six seniors on its roster, but Olpe, with four juniors who fill the primary lineup behind Davis, it will come down to defensive toughness, something Nelson's crew has long been known for.
"We fight, we don't give up, especially (in) the Berean game," Davis said. "We knew that (it) could've been our last game and we didn't want to let it happen.
"We're going to have to keep playing hard and keep fighting like we've been the last couple of games."
Olpe struggled to find its shot in Dodge City a year ago and managed to finish third two seasons ago, dropping the state semifinal in overtime. Nelson reiterates to his players that to have a successful weekend is simply about playing the steadiest.
"My whole goal and the kids pick up on it too, is we want to go out there and play three good games. If you do that, it means you've won one of them and then performed well three teams. If you do that, you come back pretty satisfied. For them to get there is a terrific accomplishment. Hopefully we can hang around there for awhile."
Tipoff between Olpe and Norwich at the 1A State Tournament is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Thursday from the United Wireless Center in Dodge City.
