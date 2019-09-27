OLPE — The Jackson Heights Cobras went into Olpe on Friday night and spent the first quarter fighting to wear down the Eagles.
After the first drive drained more than 10 minutes of clock, however, JHHS had little else left in the tank.
The Eagles scored twice in the second half and used a pair of fourth quarter turnovers to secure a 28-14 victory.
“(In the) first half, they were kind of stuffing us (defensively),” Olpe Head Coach Chris Schmidt said. “But I thought we wore them down in the second half. They were a step slower and we were able to pop some runs. Nothing major, but six yards here, five yards here, nine yards there, stuff like that.
“Our line needs to get some credit. They were definitely outsized up front and I think we just kept (up the attack) and as the game progressed, I thought we were able to start moving (the ball) a little bit.”
The Cobras struck first, scoring a touchdown with just 1:42 remaining in the opening period, all coming after receiving the opening kick and working a slow, methodical path back up the field.
With four-plus minutes remaining in the second quarter when Jordan Barnard scored on a 4-yard run and after the kick, the game was tied.
Both teams added another touchdown to keep the score knotted up at 14 going into halftime.
“I thought our kids came back and (fought through) adversity,” Schmidt said.
Kynden Robert scored on a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving Olpe a 21-14 advantage.
Then came the fourth quarter and a lengthy delay as lightning moved within view of the field. After a nearly 45-minute pause, the game resumed to its finish.
“That was the frustrating part about the stoppage,” Schmidt said. “I think we had them on their heels at that time. We were starting to build and do some things up inside we couldn’t do earlier in the game.
“I thought in the second half, we just kind of wore them down, that was the difference.”
After the brief stoppage of play, Jackson Heights started to move the ball down the field, before a pass missed its target, finding instead Barnard to stall the Cobras’ advance.
That set up another touchdown drive for Olpe, who got an insurance score from Robert.
Another turnover from JHHS, a fumble, was recovered by Olpe’s Joel Dieker and the Eagles ran out the rest of the clock.
Olpe (4-0) will play Uniontown
Schmidt admitted a look at the records of the next few teams on the schedule for the Eagles isn’t terribly impressive, but that his team cannot take any other for granted.
“We’re worried about ourselves, getting better and learning from this game here and going to work next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.