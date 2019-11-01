DODGE CITY — The Olpe volleyball team played a solid trifecta of matches during pool play at the 1A State Tournament in Dodge City.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, it didn't translate into enough victories.
Olpe went just 1-2 on its first day of state, not advancing to Saturday's bracket round.
OHS started the day against fourth-seeded Minneola, dropping two sets by an identical 25-23 margin.
The Eagles then faced off with top-seeded Rural Vista, which also won in two, though Olpe forced extra points in the second of a 25-18, 27-25 win for the Heat.
It was the Eagles who claimed victory in their final match of the day, defeating eighth-seeded Victoria, 25-15, 25-19.
Olpe finished its season with a 32-12 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.