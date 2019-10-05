OLPE — After Dawson Soyez returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, very little went awry for the Olpe Eagles. After logging a first drive on their first drive, Uniontown fared the complete opposite. The Eagles dominated from start to finish, even after using mostly junior varsity players in the second half, of a 67-0 blowout victory on Friday night.
“I liked our intensity early,” Olpe Head Coach Chris Schmidt said. “To come out and get after it, I was a little worried after two big games the last couple weeks to kind of come out and not (be) ready to go. We (score on) the opening kickoff and ...that’s a good start. I thought we had the right mentality. We kept our foot on the pedal and did some pretty good things.
“We ran the ball pretty good against them. Defensively, (we were) pretty sound.”
In the first quarter, it was Soyez who reeled in a 38-yard touchdown from Colby Hoelting in addition to the opening kick return. Hoelting also scored on a 43-yard run while Kynden Robert added an 8-yard touchdown carry.
In the second quarter, Robert added scoring runs of 25 and two yards, while Damon Redeker and Hayden Rhodes also crossed the goal line with the ball.
Derek Hoelting had a five-yard touchdown in the third and Garret Cole scored from 25 yards out in the fourth.
It was a second half that saw Olpe play mostly its younger players to get them some varsity minutes. They kept the shutout intact throughout as a running block helped accelerate the game.
“They stepped up to the challenge (and) did a nice job,” Schmidt said.
The Eagles will travel to Leon for a battle with the Bluestem Lions, who just secured their first victory of the season last night. Schmidt can’t recall having made that trip previously.
“They’re coming in off a win, so that’ll give them a little boost,” Schmidt said. “(It’ll) be new territory.”
UHS 0 0 0 0 —0
OHS 27 27 7 6 —67
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.