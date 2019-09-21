Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.