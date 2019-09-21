OLPE — The Olpe Eagles were certainly outsized at the line of scrimmage on Friday night.
That didn’t stop them from finding a way to win.
Olpe scored two touchdowns in the first half and endured a strong fourth quarter push by the Patriots with a 21-14 victory.
“Defensively we were pretty solid,” Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said. “We played pretty sound for the most part.”
It was that defense that kept the Patriots’ offense at bay until the final period and held a running game that had run rampant in its first two games of the year largely in check with less than 60 yards on the ground.
“The first two games we saw (on film), (Christ Prep) they ran all over,” Schmidt said. “Up and down (the field), they hardly passed at all.”
The Patriots’ own defensive front gave Olpe’s running game a dramatic pause as well in the form of a pair of 6-3, 300-pound linemen and a 6-4, 240-pound defensive end that Schmidt said caused problems all night.
“Anytime we got some plays (involving) misdirection, which I thought we could maybe do, they just got some penetration and ... messed things up,” he said.
Olpe the Eagles countered, getting a solid night of passing from quarterback Colby Hoelting, who tossed for over 170 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
“They were tough to run against,” Schmidt said. “We knew that passing the ball was going to be a (necessary) thing.”
It was the first quarter when Hoelting connected on a 64-yard touchdown pass to Damon Redeker. Hoelting found Jordan Barnard with an 11-yard scoring toss in the second.
Hoelting scored on a 1-yard plunge early in the fourth before Christ Prep rallied with a 2-yard touchdown run and a 72-yard pass that drew the score within a single possession.
Olpe (3-0) will host Jackson Heights next Friday.
