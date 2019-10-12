MADISON — The Madison Bulldogs got three touchdowns from their special teams unit and held Valley Falls at bay on the defensive end in a 74-12 halftime blowout on Friday night.
Madison’s defense kept the Dragons off the scoreboard on their first drive, but the ensuing punt was blocked, allowing Hunter Engle to recover the ball and take it to the end zone for an 8-0 lead after the two-point conversion.
The Dragons’ second punt attempt was better executed, but to the same result as Colton Fife returned the kick 55 yards to push Madison’s lead to 16 just five minutes into the game.
Brome Rayburn scored the next two touchdowns for the Bulldogs as they stretched their lead to 32-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Valley Falls scored on a kickoff return in the second quarter, adding a four-yard touchdown pass from Drew Pickerell to Dylan Cervantez, but Madison continued to roll as Engle, Sebastian Bolinger, Kelton Buettner, Casey Helm and Bryson Turner all reached the end zone before halftime.
Helm and Ryan Wolgram combined to go 6-for-7 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown, but it was the ground game that helped Madison secure its sixth straight win.
Turner had five carries for 58 yards, while four other Bulldogs had multiple totes in the game.
Madison also took advantage of three Dragon turnovers, recovering a fumble and intercepting a pair of passes.
Next week, Madison will host Burlingame.
Madison 32 42 0 0 - 74
Valley Falls 0 12 0 0 - 12
