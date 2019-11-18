CALDWELL — Ryan Wolgram had hand in four touchdowns and the Madison Bulldogs continued their perfect season with a 60-14 win in the 8-Man Division I state semifinals over Caldwell on Friday night.
With the win, the Bulldogs now will host Canton-Galva on Friday night in a battle of undefeated teams for the right to advance to the state championship game in Newton.
Against Caldwell, Madison got a 20-yard touchdown run from Brome Rayburn and a 25-yard scoring pass from Wolgram to Nasun Wasson in the first quarter, taking a 14-0 lead.
It was the second quarter that allowed the Bulldogs to blow things open. After a 49-yard touchdown run from Wasson, Caldwell got on the board for the first time on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Caleb Noyes.
A 25-yard run by Colton Fife and a 36-yard pass from Wolgram to Drew Stutesman extended the lead and Madison entered the half up by 32 after a 2-yard scoring plunge by Wolgram.
The Bulldogs scored twice more in the third to trigger the mercy-rule with 7:07 left in the period.
Madison finished with 339 yards of total offense, as Wolgram had nine carries for 80 yards and completing seven passes for 114. Wasson scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and another through the air.
Canton-Galva will play a previously undfeated team for the second straight week on Friday after handing Coldwater-South Central a 42-16 loss on Friday.
The two teams will kick off from Madison at 7 p.m.
