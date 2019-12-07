MADISON — The Pleasanton Blu-Jays pushed the Madison boys about as far as they could go, but the Bulldogs held on, not relinquishing the lead in a 59-50 victory Friday night.
Madison took a three-point advantage by the end of the first quarter and kept just enough distance the rest of the way.
Chase Harrison and Drew Stutesman both scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, combining to go 13-for-26 from the floor. Madison made its living at the free throw line on the night, making 11 of 18 attempts, while the Blu-Jays kept pace as they did largely due to shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc (6-for-12).
The Bulldogs will next play at the Marmaton Valley Tournament beginning on Tuesday.
The Madison girls fell, 40-31, to Pleasanton on Friday.
PHS 13 13 10 14 — 50
MHS 16 16 13 14 — 59
Pleasanton: Gillespie 24, Cunningham 9, Dumcum 9, Brandt 8.
Madison: Harrison 15, Stutesman 15, Wolgram 14, Miser 7, Engle 4, Foltz 2, Rayburn 2
