LEBO — The Lebo girls had quite the roller coaster ride on Thursday night.
The Wolves led their district rival Waverly by as many as 13 points in the first half only to see the Bulldogs take their first lead in the game’s final minute.
It still ended in Lebo’s favor, however, as Abby Peek hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Wolves home with a 46-43 win.
“It’s a big win for us because of what we’re trying to start,” Head Coach Patrick Gardner said. “This is a team that going into break last year was 1-5 and this year we’re 5-1, 2-0 in league, in my opinion knocked off two of the top ... teams. We knew that we’ve got a pretty good stretch here early ... so we had to try to take care of business (in these) two games before break.”
It could have played out quite differently, but Lebo did enough to squeak out with the win.
“It was big for us to be able to take that next step tonight,” Gardner said. “The girls came out and played hard. I thought we gave it away down the stretch — numerous times — but that’s going to be growing pains as we learn how to play with a lead.
“We got stuck offensively and didn’t move (it) as much, but we figured out a way to get it done.”
With the game tied and less than 30 seconds remaining, Waverly had two trips to the free throw line for the front-end of a 1-and-1, missing both tries. The second miss was rebounded by Sydney Tollefson, allowing Lebo to have a final try. The ball found its way to the corner, where Peek ended the game.
“It was fast break,” Gardner said. “(We pushed) the ball hard up the floor, kicked it ahead to the guard, she made one extra pass to the corner three and Abby Peek just stepped up and had ice in her veins.”
Peek finished with a game-high 19 points for Lebo.
The game provided a continued flood of confidence to the Wolves, who will now have to take a step back for the Christmas break, before returning to the court to play two more teams expected to be at or near the top of the Lyon County League in Hartford and Olpe.
“We’re putting up some points and with the way we’re playing defense, that’s what we want to do, set the tone defensively which is going to create our offense,” Gardner said. “We’re getting better defensively each and every game. We’re going to continue to grow. We’re not even close to where we need to be right now. (Early on), we had to focus so much on fundamentals and the principles of what we want to do defensively, so we’ve been a little bit reserved offensively. We’ve still been scoring enough points to get by.
“We’re playing some really good basketball right now (and) playing extremely hard. It’s very tough to go into break when you’re 5-1 (after) a big win like that. We have two really tough ones (right) after break, so ... we’ll take the opportunity, we’ll get some rest, come back in about nine days or so and get ready to start back up and get some practices in before we have to play.”
Lebo Boys 60, Waverly 35
The Lebo boys had far less trouble with their Waverly counterparts, all but sealing the game in the first quarter in what became a 60-35 victory.
The Wolves made four 3-pointers in the opening period, two by Devan McEwen, to claim an early 14-point advantage. The margin stalled there before Kaden Ott added 11 of his 15 for the game in the third quarter as the Wolves stretched their advantage even more.
Lebo remains undefeated heading into the break and will travel to Hartford on January 7.
GIRLS
WHS 8 9 15 11 — 43
LHS 12 13 8 13 — 46
Waverly: McWilliams 13, Mitchell 2, Foster 7, Vogts 10, Patterson 9, Meehan 2.
Lebo: Peek 19, Jones 5, Schrader 9, Tackitt 7, Moore 6.
BOYS
WHS 6 11 2 16 — 35
LHS 20 16 19 5 — 60
Waverly: Patterson 2, Pyle 2, Hively 14, Bartley 2, Lacey 7, Decker 2, Foster 2, Skillman 4.
Lebo: Grimmett 12, Davies 4, Reese 9, McEwen 16, Ott 15, Ferguson 4.
