ROSALIA — It took all of one half of play for the Lebo girls to make Patrick Gardner feel right at home.
The Wolves got 12 points in the first quarter from sophomore Abby Peek and 12 more in the second quarter from freshman Brooklyn Jones as they rolled to a 56-35 victory on Friday night, Gardner’s first game at Lebo.
Jones finished with a game-high 19 and Peek added 18. Peek had a pair of 3-pointers in the first period, but didn’t have another field goal after the opening eight minutes. She did end her night by going a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.
Lebo scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters, carrying a 26-point advantage into the intermission. The Wolves will play in the Herington Tournament next week.
Lebo boys 74, Flinthills 25
The Wolves’ attack exploded in the second quarter of their season opener on Friday night as they came away with a 74-25 victory at Flinthills.
Lebo scored 30 in the second quarter, including 14 from Devan McEwen as it took a commanding lead and never needed to look back.
McEwen finished with a game-high 22 points as Lebo saw 11 different players add to its final total.
In addition to its offensive outpouring, the Lebo defense excelled as well, holding the Mustangs to single-digit scoring in three different quarters, including a five-point second half.
The Wolves will play at the Herington Tournament next week.
GIRLS
LHS 20 20 5 11 — 56
FHHS 8 6 9 12 — 35
Lebo: Peek 18, Jones 19, Reeves 3, Schrader 2, Tackitt 2, Moore 9.
Flinthills: Hinnen 2, Lakin 1, Marfin 5, Carney 7, Donner 16, Sorum 4.
BOYS
LHS 17 30 18 9 — 74
FHHS 5 15 3 2 — 25
Lebo: Grimmett 6, Kiefer 3, Davies 8, Whalen 2, Del Percio 2, Reese 7, Konrade 3, Schroeder 2, McEwen 22, Bailey 13, Ott 6.
Flinthills: Becker 8, Morse 9, Wight 2, Mantanona 2, Sorum 4.
