MADISON — Even short-handed, the Madison boys looked like a team on a mission Thursday night.
In the Bulldogs’ final action before winter break, they appeared to fire on most cylinders in a 62-23 rout over Hartford.
“It really was a team effort,” Madison Head Coach Brett Dannels said. “I got on their behinds a little bit early in the game because I felt like we were forcing shots. We made some perimeter shots and that really stretched their zone out and opened up the inside for us. Fortunately we hit those shots and that helped get us off to a good start.”
The Bulldogs never trailed and led by as many as 18 in the first quarter, that all coming about even though Ryan Wolgram and Chase Harrison weren’t available due to illness. The next men up provided plenty of spark and push as the Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat.
“Hunter Engle and Isaac Miser, those two guys, they’re juniors and they’ve been involved with this group for years,” Dannels said. “They know their roles and ... they came out tonight and they wanted to show me ... this is the reason we need to be on the court. I think they did that. They played really well. It was huge for our team’s success tonight.”
In addition to the play of those two, junior Kelton Buettner and sophomore Drew Stutesman were assigned charge of the court.
“I told those two ... we’re going to lean on you two guys a little bit tonight,” Dannels said. “You’re the guys with the experience on the court, I said go out and just play your game, don’t force things, just do what we ask you to do and I thought they did a really nice job of that.”
That included 26 points between the two as they also helped the Bulldogs dominate on the glass.
“We just had to come in together and play as a team,” Buettner said. “All our young guys stepped up and played really well. We had to come in with the mentality that we weren’t missing anybody and that we could all play at the same level.”
Madison’s lead grew to 26 by halftime and reached 40 at the end of the third.
“When your bigs are the guys leading your team, you know you’re going to be successful,” Dannels said.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 heading into the winter break as they remain tied atop the Lyon County League with Lebo.
Hartford girls 57, Madison 17
The Hartford girls held Madison to just two field goals in the first half in a 57-17 blowout in favor of the Jaguars on Thursday night.
After Madison freshman Yolaine Luthi scored to make it a 4-2 game, Hartford followed with a 17-0 run into the second quarter to take early control.
Head Coach Ryan Thomas said it was the most complete game his girls had put together this season.
“Tonight, as a collective group, on both ends of the floor ... I thought it was the most complete play we’ve had this first semester,” he said. “We did a good job tonight. They’ve got some good players over there, they played hard and (didn’t) quit, they kept at it. I’m just happy overall. This is a good way to go into break, that’s for sure.”
Brook Finnerty scored 17 points, while Bailey Darbyshire and Tara Baker also reached double figures.
Hartford finished its shots with regularity, as the Jaguars took advantage of their press on several occasions.
“We always want to press, but we know we’re not the quickest team in the league,” Finnerty said. “It’s nice to know that we ... can do a full court press.”
The Jaguars will host Lebo when play resumes on January 7.
GIRLS
HHS 14 16 23 4 — 57
MHS 2 7 4 4 — 17
Hartford: B. Darbyshire 14, Baker 11, Breshears 9, R. Darbyshire 6, Finnerty 17.
Madison: Freund 4, Luthi 5, Farrow 1, Serrer 5, Williams 2.
BOYS
HHS 7 6 7 3 — 23
MHS 21 18 21 2 — 62
Hartford: Pohl 7, Thomas 6, A. Smith 5, Goodman 4, D. Smith 2.
Madison: Buettner 18, Engle 13, Rayburn 10, Stutesman 8, Miser 3, Dannels 3, Foltz 4, B. Turner 2, L. Turner 1.
