RICHMOND — The Council Grove boys were facing an uphill battle in the second half of their season opener Friday night at Central Heights.
The Braves made the climb.
After trailing most of the night, Council Grove knotted the game late and won in overtime, 55-49.
Central Heights had an 11-8 advantage after the first quarter and boosted its lead to four by halftime, but couldn’t shake the Braves. Council Grove got a pair of 3-pointers from Jeric Heath in the third quarter as it narrowed the deficit to three going into the final frame. Heath continued his hot shooting from long range, adding another trey that proved to be the difference making shot as it helped force overtime.
In the extra period, Heath added five more points and Koen Hula pitched in an old-fashioned three-point play to help secure the win.
Heath finished with a game-high 19 points, while Hula had 12 and Trey Marshall scored 10.
The Braves will play host to Silver Lake on Tuesday.
Council Grove girls 45, Central Heights 23
The Council Grove girls held the Vikings to just nine points in the first half and got double-digit scoring from Paisli Butler and Jasmine Boatwright in a 45-23 season-opening victory.
CGHS got just enough offense in the first quarter, but Central Heights couldn’t get any shots to fall as the Braves held a 10-0 lead as they entered the second. There, the Vikings had their most productive quarter, but only enough to close their deficit to seven.
The Braves added 29 points in the second half to pick up the win.
GIRLS
CGHS 10 6 12 17 — 45
CCHS 0 9 6 8 — 23
Council Grove: King 2, Julian 2, Boatwright 10, Cannon 1, Honas 3, Jones 4, Armstrong 9, Butler 12, Allen 2.
Central Heights: Riemer 2, Brown 3, Roehl 3, Meyer 2, Brockus 2, Compton 4, Froggatte 3, Peel 4.
BOYS
CGHS 8 9 16 13 9 — 55
CCHS 11 10 15 10 3 — 49
Council Grove: Hula 12, Bieling 7, Marshall 10, Heath 19, Tischhauser 7.
Central Heights: Crawford 14, Cannady 11, Booker 9, Burson 4, Smith 4, Coffman 7.
