HERINGTON — The Lebo boys finished their weekend in commanding fashion, defeating Chase County 55-24 to win all three games of the Herington Tournament.
Against the Bulldogs, the Wolves took control early with a 21-point first quarter.
Devan McEwen had a game-high 20 points for Lebo.
The Wolves improved to 4-0 and will host Burlingame on Tuesday.
The Lebo girls went 1-1 in the tournament, finishing with a 49-38 victory over Centre on Saturday. A strong first quarter gave Lebo a six-point advantage, which proved to be much of the difference in the game.
Abby Peek scored 15, while Alli Moore and Brooklyn Jones each had 12.
The Chase County girls dropped the championship game of the Herington Tournament by a 50-40 margin to Rural Vista.
The Bulldogs fell behind early and though they kept pace, they couldn’t find any traction to gain ground.
“We could just never get up,” CCHS Head Girls Coach Ron Slaymaker said. “We’d be down three, down five, down three, down seven, down three (and kept) trying to catch up.”
The Bulldogs will host Mission Valley on Tuesday in their league opener.
GIRLS
Centre 5 11 8 14 — 38
Lebo 11 14 11 13 — 49
Centre: Casey 1, A. Espinoza 10, Remmers 1, S. Espinoza 10, Deines 8, Hett 8.
Lebo: Peek 15, Jones 12, Reeves 1, Schrader 3, Tackitt 5, Tollefson 1, Moore 12.
BOYS
Chase Co. 2 5 4 13 — 24
Lebo 21 12 19 3 — 55
CCHS: O. Eidman 13, Strout 2, A. Eidman 9.
Lebo: Grimmett 11, Whalen 3, Reese 2, Konrade 1, Schroeder 3, McEwen 20, Bailey 10, Ott 5.
