COTTONWOOD FALLS — Canton-Galva entered as the top-ranked 8-Man football team in the state according to Kpreps.
The Eagles did little to dispel that on Friday, bouncing Chase County by a 46-0 margin.
“We struggled to do anything,” CCHS head coach Brody Vandegrift said. “They’re a great football team, they are well coached, they do a lot of things great and we’ve got a long way to go and a short time to get there.
“You don’t get preseason ranked number one without there being a reason.”
CCHS did reach the red zone on four different trips, but just couldn’t get beyond the goal line as Canton-Galva had 316 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs’ 65.
The Eagles’ Landon Everett threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as part of a 127-yard effort.
For Chase County, Cael Budke completed two passes for 18 yards and had just 16 rushing yards in the game.
“We created ... two turnovers but we never capitalized on those,” Vandegrift said. “We just couldn’t punch it in.”
“It was a tough night.”
CCHS (1-1) will travel to Peabody-Burns next week.
“We have to do a better job of controlling what goes on up front on the offensive line,” Vandegrift said. “It’s just playing better, sound football and trying to execute the little things.”
