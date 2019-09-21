PEABODY — The Chase County Bulldogs got an offensive outburst in their road contest against Peabody-Burns on Friday night.
Peabody-Burns had no answer for the duo of Cael Budke and Trint Rogers, who combined for more than 300 rushing yards as CCHS came away with a 50-0 landslide victory, in which the Bulldogs didn’t utilize a punt.
Rogers broke free on a 34-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, while Budke plunged in from three yards out later in the first quarter to put CCHS in front by a 14-6 margin.
The pair each crossed the goal line again in the second, Budke’s run accounting for six yards while Rogers finding paydirt from 36 yards away.
CCHS held a 30-0 halftime advantage before Budke added a 42-yard scoring run. Rogers followed on the Bulldogs’ next possession with an 18-yard scoring sprint. Budke sealed the game in the third after a 46-yard carry pushed the Bulldog total to 50, triggering the mercy-rule.
Budke finished the night with 159 yards on the ground on 15 carries. He added three completions for 14 yards. Rogers gained 149 yards on just 14 totes, the two combining for 308 yards, seven touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions.
On the defensive side, Budke had seven total tackles, including one for a loss. Mitchell Budke, Blaise Holloway and Owen Eidman all had five tackles apiece.
CCHS (2-1) will travel to Burlingame on Sept. 27.
