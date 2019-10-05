SHAWNEE — The Chase County football team faced an early 16-point deficit and that proved to be the difference in a 48-38 loss at Maranatha Academy on Friday night.
The Bulldogs saw Maranatha senior running back Gabe Wiley score two touchdowns on its first two possessions, taking the early 16-0 lead. Trint Rogers got Chase County on the scoreboard after a 1-yard run in the first, but the Eagles’ response was immediate, getting a 65-yard kickoff return from Brock West to keep a 14-point lead.
Wiley scored once more in the second to push the hometeam’s advantage to 22, but Owen Eidman scored on a 48-yard pass from Mitch Budke to send Chase County into the break with a 16-point deficit.
CCHS gained ground in the third, in spite of another pair of scores by West. Rogers reeled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Cael Budke, who also scored two of his own, one on the ground and another on a 4-yard pass from his younger brother.
The two teams faced a 10-point margin heading into the final quarter, which is where the game remained at its final as both teams swapped a pair of scores. Rogers had a pair of short-yardage runs for touchdowns in the fourth.
Cael Budke was 6-for-14 passing with a touchdown and interception on the night, while running for 217 yards with a touchdown. Mitch Budke completed four passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns, adding two carries for 40 yards.
Rogers had 17 carries for 50 yards rushing and three touchdowns and caught four passes for nine yards and a touchdown.
Eidman and Blaise Holloway combined for 108 yards receiving.
Maranatha senior quarterback Nate Burdette tallied 133 yards rushing on 16 carries, completing 16 passes for 166 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
CCHS (3-2) will host Lebo next week.
CCHS 8 6 20 14 —48
MA 22 8 14 14 —58
