The Big Bluestem Contest is back.
Big Bluestem is the tallest species of our Tallgrass Prairie, and with this year’s plentiful rainfall, it has grown to stunning heights.
To celebrate this signature grass of the Tallgrass Prairie, the tallest stalk of Big Bluestem in Chase County will be declared “King of the Prairie” in a contest for all ages — designed to promote knowledge of this amazing grass species and encourage good range management.
Entries will be displayed in the Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery in Cottonwood Falls, and winners will be announced there during their SFH Youth Art Exhibition and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 30. Prizes will be awarded for both Junior (5-17 years) and Adult (18-and-up) Divisions.
This will be one of many activities during the annual Chase County Country Christmas on Nov. 30.
The best time to cut the grass (single stalk with seedhead) is right now — in late September and early October since it will have reached full height but not yet deteriorated by weather. Then, the grass entry can be submitted between Nov. 11 — 23 by bringing it to the Symphony in the Flint Hills, 331 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls, between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily and 12:30 — 5 p.m. Sunday.
The grass must be Big Bluestem, from within Chase County, and grown this year. To learn more about Big Bluestem and its role in our Tallgrass Prairie, see slideshow at www.flinthillsdiscovery.org/documentcenter/view/1805.
The Symphony in the Flint Hills, Chase County Conservation District, and Flint Hills Extension District — Chase County are sponsoring this contest. Any questions can be directed to Annie Wilson at 620-794-6225 or email five_oaks_ranch@yahoo.com.
