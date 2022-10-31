The autumn Honor Flight was on its way to Baltimore-Washington National Airport Monday morning, after a sendoff in Lyon County in the middle of the night.
Dozens of people gathered at Oipe High School to bid best wishes to a group of 26 military veterans and 21 high school guardians.
While the vets are the focus of the two-day trip to see national landmarks, the USD 252 Superintendent saw a teachable moment for the guardians as their charter bus started rolling.
“Be on time,” Dr. Michael Argabright advised them. “Have fun with it. That's an attitude check... There's a right way and a wrong way. You do what's right.”
The charter bus received an escort from Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Patriot Riders and Emporia Police for the first part of the journey. Then the bus headed for Kansas City International Airport.
One seat on the flight was filled with a wreath, perhaps to be left at a memorial in the Washington area.
The Honor Flight is scheduled to return at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday. But Argabright said last week that the arrival time was subject to change, so people should follow the USD 252 Honor Flight Facebook feed.
