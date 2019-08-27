Monday night, the Emporia Recreation Center Corporate Challenge was able to get in the Pickleball event at the Emporia High School Tennis Courts.
“Pickleball is one of the nation’s-fastest growing sports, and it really shows,” ERC Assistant Wellness Supervisor Aaron Hammond said. “The increase in talent level over the last few years of Corporate Challenge has skyrocketed. With that being said, there were some really tight and competitive matches.”
Ultimately, Wolf Creek was able to walk away as Pickleball Champions. Coca Cola came in second.
Wolf Creek is beginning to pull away, with seven events now in the books and just three to go. It is in first place with a total of 271 points. Hill’s RED and The Pound (Simmons Pet Food) are in second and third, respectively, with 253 and 232.
Sunday was the Corporate Challenge Bowling event at Flint Hills Lanes. First place was Holiday Resort, while The Pound came in second.
Despite some light showers, the Corporate Challenge Baggo Event was completed on Friday night, wrapping up the first week of competition.
Wolf Creek is Baggo Champion, while The Pound came in second. Lazy Butt BBQ was made available for purchase, while Capitol Federal Savings held the “Cap Fed Coin Flip Off Challenge.”
