In some big cities, City Council membership is a full-time job. In other places, other things come first.
“A couple of council members had some things come up,” Madison City Clerk Victoria Stewart reported by email Monday evening.
For that reason, the City Council's scheduled Monday night meeting was postponed for lack of a quorum. A session scheduled for 7 p.m. was called off around 5:55 p.m.
“We are shooting for a reschedule date of Wednesday night, but it hasn't been confirmed,” Stewart said.
Stewart updated that Tuesday morning, confirmng a quorum will be present Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The agenda for the meeting includes a return visit by Theresa Pryor. She wants to build an office and retail building at the east end of Main Street, but Mayor Paul Dean is concerned about storage containers possibly being on the site during construction.
