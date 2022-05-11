Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 94F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.