Several classroom numbers went down in North Lyon County Elementary School this term. And that's considered a good thing.
Superintendent Robert Blair says the district lowered the percentage of students considered “at risk” in math and reading.
“That's something to celebrate,” Blair told the USD 251 school board Wednesday night.
Blair presented the results of benchmark assessments in younger grades, Among the changes from fall to spring semesters:
- Kindergarten reading – 76% to 30% at risk
- Second grade math – 53% to 10% at risk
- Second grade reading – 53% to 15% at risk
“That's a lot of progress. Still a lot of work to do,” Blair said as he read through the numbers. “We've invested a lot of resources into a second Title I teacher down there.”
Upper grades were not presented because assessment reports are not finished yet.
In other business, the board approved a price structure for school meals next term. Prices for student lunches and extra milk will not change from the 2019-20 term, while breakfast will cost 20-30 cents more.
“We have to raise breakfast,” Blair said. It is required, based on a pricing tool from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We're hearing there won't be free meals next year,” Blair added, in the national move away from COVID-19 pandemic policies.
Also Wednesday night, the USD 251 Board of Education:
- reviewed photos of remodeling at the new Early Learning Center, which could finish in early June. Blair said he hopes to get an additional grant from the state to pay for $9,073 in security for the building.
- approved plans for a 10-day student trip to Ireland and Scotland in the summer of 2023. Promoters hope this will begin a biannual tradition.
- approved a trip by several students to the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in San Diego between June 29-July 3.
- spent nearly 30 minutes discussing bids for a new outdoor scoreboard, then tabled the topic. Part of the discussion involved playing home softball games in Americus, instead of Admire or Allen.
- congratulated the class of 2022. Northern Heights High School seniors will hold a senior walk at the elementary school Thursday, then graduate Saturday night.
- ended a 70-minute executive session by approving five “supplementals” as recommended by Blair. No other explanation was given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.