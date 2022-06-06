Flooding remained a concern Monday in much of Chase County and a section of Lyon County, after more rain fell over the weekend.
Road A at the county line remained blocked between U.S. 50 and Road 180. Other flood precaution closings Monday included West Sixth Avenue at Road G, Road 150 between Roads D and E, as well as Road H between West South Avenue and Road 160.
The Cottonwood River was 0.8 feet above flood stage before dawn Monday south of Emporia. It's expected to crest Tuesday morning at 23.4 feet, which is 3.4 feet above flood stage.
At that point, “lowland flooding occurs... from Plymouth to Neosho Rapids,” a National Weather Service notice said. The river may not recede fully until Wednesday night.
The Cottonwood was a half-foot above flood stage at Cottonwood Falls Monday morning. But it was expected to drop below flood stage there during the afternoon.
But the Neosho River was rising Monday morning near Neosho Rapids, expected to top flood stage by noon and peak two feet above flood stage shortly after midnight.
“It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon,” the NWS advised.
But road closings in that area Monday included Road 145 at Road V7 and Road 123 at Road W.
All the river projections may assume no further rain. But the Emporia area has a level-one “marginal” risk of severe thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, according to the government Storm Prediction Center.
The big question is how quickly a line of storms moves across Kansas. The Emporia forecast has it arriving after 1 a.m.
Cottonwood Falls reported 2.22 inches of rain over the weekend. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.93 inches of rain, while Madison had at least 0.96 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.