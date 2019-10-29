In 1977, a group of women from a wide range of occupations came together with a mission to help other women in the community grow through leadership, learning opportunities and supporting education.
Forty two years later, the Emporia Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association is still going strong with a mixture of women at all stages of life — from retired to those just starting in their careers.
“We chartered with 92 members,” Charter Member Norma Watson, a realtor with Farm & Home Real Estate, said. “Back then we did a lot with the national group. We’d go to conventions. We brought a lot of programs back, a lot of ideas. We worked a lot with one of the Topeka chapters.”
The ABWA is a national professional association for women that was founded in 1949 by Kansas City businessman Hilary Bufton as a way to bring together women at all stages of their careers and from a diverse variety of occupations.
Watson said ABWA’s emphasis on the importance of continuing education and scholarship opportunities for young women appealed to her and other members of a lunch group that would eventually become part of the Emporia Chapter’s initial charter. In those days, the ABWA met at Emporia State University. It was one of the only places in town that could easily accommodate such a large group.
The group raised money for scholarships by working concession stands at the Lyon County Fairgrounds and delivering Feist telephone directories throughout the city. For several years, they even ran coupons with Reeble’s Country Mart that gave ABWA a portion of the sale of a certain product each week.
In the early days of the Great American Market, the ABWA had a food booth.
“We would make breakfast burritos at 4 a.m.,” Member Robin Beatty, inside sales with Stanion Wholesale Electric Co., said. “That was back before all of the other food options up and down Commercial Street. We’ve just been raising funds over the years to make it happen. That’s been a lot of it.”
Over the years, the membership has declined — currently, there are 11 active members of the local chapter — but the mission has kept women involved in ABWA. Education and raising funds for scholarship opportunities continue to be the group’s top priorities, and members donate $6 toward scholarships each month as part of their dues.
To date, Emporia’s ABWA has provided more than $80,000 in scholarships to area women.
In 2008, as a way to create a legacy in the face of declining membership, the group established the Emporia Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association Scholarship at ESU with an endowed fund at the ESU Foundation. The scholarship is awarded to full-time ESU students with a minimum 3.0 grade-point-average, with preference given to residents of Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Osage, Morris and Coffey counties.
The continued commitment to education is what attracted newer members McKenzie Cinelli, director of business development and marketing at Newman Regional Health, and Josie Williams of CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness to the group.
Cinelli also saw an opportunity to meet new people and build new relationships, both professionally and personally.
“My goal in signing up was fellowship and to build connections with other people,” Cinelli said. “There were a lot of women in this group that I never knew. Their names weren’t familiar to me and automatically I thought this would be a way for me to build some new connections and to further up myself as a professional. It’s also important to me to help other women go to school. I, myself, furthered my education, and I know how important it is to receive those scholarships, so I was totally in it to do the same for other women.”
While Emporia’s ABWA is not as active in national conventions now it was in the past, members still take part in continuing education opportunities through the national organization and engage in educational programming right here in town.
“It’s all part of it; it’s the growing process and learning different things,” Lisa Hill, senior vice president at Lyon County State Bank, said. “Even just from the [ABWA] magazine or getting it online, you can learn new and different things every month. Every time they send out an email — and I bet you they send out three a week — it’s all educational opportunities and insights for women. Sometimes you seize them and sometimes you don’t, but it always provides some additional opportunity.”
Williams said she was invited to join the group after giving a presentation during one of those monthly educational seminars.
“Being able to build relationships has been pretty important for my professional development and growth,” she said. “I have really enjoyed it.”
The ABWA meets the third Tuesday of each month, with social activities held throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.