Very little went according to script for either the Chase County or Northern Heights girls in the Championship Game of the Flint Hills Shootout Tournament Saturday night at White Auditorium.
But even with their struggles, the Bulldogs’ defense endured late in a 45-40 victory, awarding CCHS its second consecutive tournament title.
“I told (the team) beforehand, sometimes in a tournament — to get to the championship — somebody along the line isn’t going to play very well and get lucky and win,” CCHS Head Girls Coach Ron Slaymaker said. “That’s exactly what happened. We didn’t play well enough last night to win, but we did.”
The Bulldogs narrowly escaped Friday’s semifinal on a day Mission Valley buried 10 3-pointers.
On Saturday, Chase County’s biggest struggle was the free-throw line.
In the game, CCHS was 14-for-32 (43.7 percent), that included an 11-for-22 showing in the fourth quarter alone as the Wildcats attempted a comeback.
“I thought it looked comfortable but all of a sudden it wasn’t comfortable,” Slaymaker said. “We missed some (free throws), but we made the ones at the right time and kept that little edge.”
That edge got pretty little, as Chase County stretched its lead to as many as eight in the fourth, but Northern Heights on two separate instances reduced it to a two-point affair.
A 3-pointer by Lakin Vandegrift gave the Bulldogs a 9-8 lead at the end of the first and Northern Heights scored the final three points of the second, breaking what was a tied game.
It was early in the third where CCHS made its biggest move as Vandegrift opened the third with a steal and a layup, part of a stretch that saw the Bulldogs flip the scoreboard in a matter of minutes with a 12-0 run. At the forefront was the senior guard with a pair of early steals and enough defensive pressure to help force a few other key turnovers.
“(Vandegrift) was really getting after it,” fellow senior Landry Hinkson said. “We all love the hustle. It comes to the whole team when she starts doing that.”
“We changed zone defense at halftime, thought that would be good for us and it certainly was,” Slaymaker said. “(Vandegrift is) a little sneaky out there. I get on her sometimes that she doesn’t cover as much ground as I’d like her to, but she’s pretty smart out in the front of that (zone) and gets a lot done.”
By the time the Wildcats snapped Chase County’s run, it was an uphill climb the rest of the way, which NHHS nearly completed.
After NHHS closed it to a 33-31 deficit, the Bulldogs stretched its lead back to 38-31 with two minutes remaining.
Smart then hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 30-second stretch to cut it to a 42-40 game with 30 seconds yet to play. Vandegrift and Hinkson were 3-for-6 from the free throw line in the last 22 seconds to present a solid margin.
Vandegrift had a team-high 13 points, even with her struggles at the stripe.
“I know I couldn’t make (my free throws), but I had enough faith in my team, I knew they were going to follow through,” she said.
Smart had a game-high 15 for Northern Heights, while Khylee Massey scored 12, including her 1,000th career point in the first quarter.
The Bulldog victory also avenged Chase County’s sole league loss to date, a three-point downfall to Northern Heights on Jan. 8.
“(To win the tournament) is definitely one of the goals for the season,” CCHS senior Landry Hinkson said. “It feels really good to accomplish it, especially after (losing) to Northern Heights (already).”
“We just had to ... start playing our game again and get our momentum back and that’s exactly what we did.”
Sophomore Kaylee Simpson also scored in double figures for Chase County, getting 11, nine in the second half after some early-game jitters were evident in the raucous environment.
“(It) was the first time she’s had this situation,” Slaymaker said. “The first few trips down the floor, you could tell (it was affecting her). Now, she’s not a sophomore anymore. Hopefully she’ll (play like) a junior.”
CCHS will travel to Peabody Burns on Tuesday, while Northern Heights will host Rural Vista.
“Winning this is going to give us a lot of confidence and we’re going to start playing how we should’ve been playing all season rather than just doing it in the tournament,” Vandegrift said.
Northern Hts. 8 11 5 16 — 40
Chase Co. 9 7 16 13 — 45
Northern Heights: Massey 12, Brecheisen 2, French 8, Smart 15, Boyce 3.
Chase County: Simpson 11, Hinkson 9, Vandegrift 13, Higgs 4, Schroer 8.
Lyndon Boys 54,
Mission Valley 44
The Lyndon boys celebrated their return to the FHL Championship game by rallying to take a 54-44 victory over Mission Valley on Saturday. Lyndon won the title in 2018, but plummeted to the seventh-place contest a year ago.
“We had injuries ... last year (and) were extremely young, we’re still extremely young but we were just babies last year,” Lyndon Head Boys Coach Michael Massey said. “It’s a one-year turnaround, that’s pretty unbelievable. The kids have worked hard all year and I think that’s all you can ask for.”
Lyndon carried a 11-10 lead into the second quarter, but Mission Valley charged ahead to claim a 27-22 lead at halftime.
“We talked about coming out the first two or three minutes of the second half, setting the tone and getting what we wanted to get,” Massey said. “Whether we made the shots or missed the shots, we wanted to get certain things. We ran the same play twice in a row in the second half, got two different options on it for five points to tie it up almost immediately.
“You talk about that stuff all the time as a coach and when it comes to fruition, it’s pretty awesome.”
After the Tigers took the lead, they kept it the rest of the way as the Vikings struggled to get shots to fall in the second half.
It was a stunning turnaround for the tournament’s four-seed.
“We knew there’s four or five teams in our league that are all right there,” Massey said. “It’s just about playing well at the right time.”
Lyndon 11 11 16 16 — 54
M. Valley 10 17 8 9 — 44
Lyndon: Biggs 5, Detwiler 13, Miller 14, Kitselman 6, Massey 16.
Mission Valley: Logan 13, Benortham 10, Blythe 7, Marcotte 3, Rudeen 11.
Third Place Mission Valley Girls 42, Osage City 28
After making 18 three-point baskets through the first two games of the week, the Mission Valley girls had to discover a new plan of attack in its third-place battle with Osage City on Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings made just four shots from long range, but still came away with a 42-28 victory over Osage City, which had its own offensive struggles.
“We talked (in the) morning about how legs were probably going to be a little bit tired for both teams, so we needed to make sure we found some other ways to score,” MVHS Head Girls Coach Ben Packard said. “I thought we did a good job of attacking the basket a little more and we did a really good job (of) rebounding for our size.”
On the other side of the court, Osage City had to adjust to losing junior Hayden Serna to an injury. One of the Indians’ leading scorers, Serna had gotten hurt on Friday, with her status moving forward uncertain on Saturday.
That loss, as well as the grind of the week itself, seemed to give Osage City fits as they missed their first 18 shot attempts and only got one field goal in the first half of play.
The Vikings did just enough during the opening half to get a decisive lead heading into the last 16 minutes of play.
Mission Valley entered the week as the sixth seed, but managed to play up to claim third.
“We just wanted to be competitive every game ... and show we could play,” Packard said.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, as long as we play hard we’ve got a chance. I want us to have that mentality the rest of the way.”
M. Valley 8 12 11 11 — 42
Osage City 0 9 5 14 — 28
Mission Valley: M. Deters 7, G. Deters 2, Halupa 8, P. Martin 3, Calvaruzo 9, H. Martin 8, Tomlinson 2, Long 3.
Osage City: Anderson 3, Hastert 2, Sage 14, Kirkpatrick 7, Kerns 2.
Northern Heights Boys 64, Council Grove 57
The top two seeds of the Flint Hills Shootout found themselves playing each other on Saturday afternoon.
Just not in the roles they were expecting.
Northern Heights pulled away in the third quarter and withstood a late push from Council Grove to claim a 64-57 victory in the tournament’s third-place contest.
Both teams suffered 1-point losses in the semifinals on Friday, resulting in the unanticipated style of their rematch.
“I told the guys we’re going to find out whether they’re winners or not,” NHHS Head Boys Coach Jacob Lang said. “(Being) winners is not about wins and losses, it’s about how you respond in life and whether you come back and pout or figure out how to do better. That’s exactly what we did. We physically were the better team tonight and (this season) we’ve been timid ... trying not to lose, but tonight we just took it at them. It’s what I’ve been wanting to see since about the second or third game of the year. This was a huge step forward for our guys.”
The Wildcats had a four-point lead after the first, but the Braves bounced back, getting a shot from Koen Hula to fall right before the half that gave the Braves a 31-30 lead.
The semifinal loss was Northern Heights’ first of the season, but Lang said his guys felt transformed on Saturday after the fact.
“Several guys (said) once they walked into the gym, it felt like a weight was off (their backs). They’re not undefeated anymore. Now (they) can just play basketball. They’ve been playing not to lose ballgames for so long ... now we can just start putting things together and play to win.”
NHHS went to work with its transition game in the third, stretching a lead to as many as 12.
“We like to play fast, that’s our style of game,” said senior guard Cameron Heiman, who finished with a game-high 26 points.
Tee Preisner added 17 for NHHS, while Council Grove was led by Hula, who also scored 17.
Council Grove 15 16 8 18 — 57
Northern Hts. 19 11 22 12 — 64
Council Grove: Hula 17, K. Marshall 6, Bieling 11, T. Marshall 6, Heath 9, Tischhauser 8
Northern Hts.: Campbell 3, King 2, Heins 5, Heiman 26, Orender 2, Preisner 17, Arb 9.
Fifth Place Council Grove Girls 43, West Franklin 28
The Council Grove girls overcame a frustrating opening round loss with a pair of strong victories to finish the Flint Hills Shootout, the final of which came in the form of a 43-28 victory over West Franklin in the fifth-place contest on Saturday afternoon.
Though the Braves once again got off to a slow start, they quickly accelerated the attack in the second quarter, turning a 3-point advantage into a 14-point lead by halftime.
The Falcons cut into their deficit in the third to climb within 10, but couldn’t get much traction after that.
Council Grove got 10 points from Keeley Honas in the victory.
CGHS will resume its schedule on Tuesday with a home game against Wamego.
West Franklin 6 4 13 5 — 28
Council Grove 9 15 9 10 — 43
West Franklin: Judd 1, Ecord 2, Bailey 5, Swank 3, Flory 17.
Council Grove: Armstrong 9, Butler 9, Allen 7, King 2, Good 4, Honas 10, Cannon 2.
Osage City Boys 51, Chase County 50 A last-second shot was just off line as the Bulldogs nearly overcame a double-digit deficit late in a 51-50 loss to Osage City on Saturday afternoon.
“Sometimes its easy to go ahead and fold up and we were able to make a good comeback (and) gave ourselves a shot at the end,” CCHS Head Boys Coach Cade Witte said.
Chase County entered the second with a two-point lead but Osage City got points from six different players in the second quarter as the Indians flipped the scoreboard for good.
Still, the Bulldogs fought back in the final eight minutes to rally within a single tally. In spite of a handful of late turnovers, Osage City held on.
It was still a strong showing for a Bulldogs squad that is short on experienced upperclassmen.
“We don’t have a ton of experience at the varsity level,” Witte said. “For them ... to be able to keep their composure ... I commended them for that.”
The semifinal victory was the first in the FHL Tournament for the Chase County boys since 2017.
It was a step in the right direction for Chase County, which after defeating West Franklin in the semifinals sought to achieve something CCHS hasn’t done in a number of years: win twice.
It just came up a few inches short.
“We set that goal,” Witte said. “I don’t know the last time (the program) won two games in this tournament. We were just setting that next (win as) a goal and we gave ourselves a shot. We’re working in the right direction ... and getting more experience with our new guys.”
Chase County 12 13 9 16 — 50
Osage City 10 22 11 8 — 51
Chase County: Holloway 12, Ybarra 2, Gilbreath 2, Johnson 6, O. Eidman 13, Schroer 5, A. Eidman 6, W. Reyer 4.
Osage City: Stromgren 9, Sage 7, Crawford 6, Smith 2, Shaffer 10, Boss 12, Orender 5.
Seventh Place Lyndon Girls 54, Central Heights 42 Though the Lyndon girls had struggled with much offensive momentum throughout the week, the Tigers finally got enough shots to go down on Saturday morning.
The Tigers got six points each from Addyson Easter and Sydney Gross in the second quarter, en route to a combined total of 29.
Gross, a senior, also hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to keep her team in front.
Central Heights was led by a 16-point effort by senior Abby Brown.
Central Hts 12 9 9 12 42
Lyndon 6 16 17 15 54
CHHS: Riemer 2, Brown 16, Meyer 4, Brockus 3, Compton 8, Higbie 3, Froggatte 2, Peel 2.
Lyndon: Criqui 7, Addleman 9, Ramey 1, Hielscher 6, Easter 12, Gross 17, Stanley 2.
Central Heights Boys 67, West Franklin 47
The Central Heights boys exploded in the second quarter to emerge from the seventh place game with a 20-point victory over West Franklin on Saturday morning.
The two teams were tied at 12 after the opening period, but the Vikings outscored the Falcons by 11 in the second quarter to establish their lead.
West Franklin’s Camron Johnson scored seven of his team-best 13 in the first quarter, while Central Heights got three players in double figures, including Brady Burson, who added 12 of his 16 in the third quarter.
Central Hts. 12 16 27 12 67
West Franklin 12 5 16 14 47
Central Heights: Crawford 8, Cannady 3, Detwiler 7, Compton 2, Bowker 8, Burson 16, Bones 10, Coffman 13.
West Franklin: Hower 11, Gilken (?) 6, Swank 2, Johnson 13, Burns 9, McCury 4, Birzer 2.
