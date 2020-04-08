Although the majority of churches around the country will be keeping their doors closed for Good Friday services this year, area residents will still have a chance to celebrate and honor the day online.
The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, in collaboration with other members of the Lyon County Ministerial Alliance, will host the group’s traditional Stations of the Cross event over Zoom. Traditionally in the format of an outdoor walk through downtown Emporia with devotional stations and even opportunities for attendees to carry a cross, this year’s edition will focus primarily on the overarching importance of the day, even to those who may not know much about the life, teachings and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
“Jesus, the Son of God, became human to learn about humanity by living as one of us, and to lead us into eternal life through him,” reads a statement of beliefs on the St. Andrew’s website. “Through him, all humanity is adopted as children of God, and is made heirs of God's kingdom. By his obedience, even to suffering and death, Jesus made the offering which we could not make; in him we are freed from the power of sin and reconciled to God.”
Services will begin at noon Friday, and those wishing to take part are encouraged to reach out to their pastor or church offices for Zoom invitation information. The link to the service will also be hosted on the Emporia Gazette’s Facebook page.
Currently, the list of associated churches includes the Emporia Presbyterian Church, Grace United Methodist Church, Hope Community Free Methodist, First Christian Church, First Congregational Church, First United Methodist Church, First Friends Church, the Olpe United Methodist Church and the Reading United Methodist Church, but all are welcome to take part.
For more information, contact the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 620-342-1537. The church’s office hours run from 9 a.m. - noon Monday-Thursday.
“For more than a decade, Christians from many denominations in Emporia have come together on Good Friday as a public witness to our faith in Jesus Christ,” Priest Marc McDonald of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church said. “The Good Friday Community Stations of the Cross allows us to spend time together in prayer, remembering Christ’s sacrifice and embracing a common witness for Christian unity. Personally, this time together is a spiritual blessing and gives me hope for a day when working together is the norm.”
