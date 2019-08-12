Area Girl Scouts gathered at Camp Double E on Saturday afternoon to celebrate National S’Mores Day.
The event was organized by the Flint Hills Girl Scout Council as the culmination of a summer-long series of camps and activities.
Makynna Johnson, Girl Experience program guide at Flint Hills Girl Scout Council, said celebrating National S’Mores Day is a Girl Scout tradition. The local event is a smaller version of the celebration held at Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland in Wichita.
“Girl Scouts are all about s’mores, so it’s a good holiday for us,” she said. “It’s a time to hang out and enjoy each other’s company before school starts up again.”
Lawn games, a hot dog roast and the main event, making s’mores, brought girls together for the afternoon.
The girls and their families gathered around a campfire to toast marshmallows, which were then sandwiched between Thanks-A-Lot Girl Scout cookies. Messy faces, sticky fingers and giggles ensued.
Kayla Warren, 7, participated in several summer activities, including a robotics camp and overnight campout.
“I love to stay up all night [camping] but not during school, only during summer break,” she said. “And I got to build a robot at the robotics camp. It walked.”
Alina Driessen, 6, loves any event at the Jones Aquatic Center. Her mom, Laura Driessen, said she got Alina involved in Girl Scouts two years ago so she could learn things she might not be exposed to at school.
“I want her to be comfortable outdoors, especially, and to have friends who are like sisters,” Laura Driessen said.
The Flint Hills area has about 30 Girl Scout troops, generally divided by age group. Regular troop meetings begin again after school starts and the council has several events on the calendar for this fall, including a STEM badge work day with Textron Aviation in Wichita and the Mother-Daughter camp out at Camp Wood in Elmdale.
“Most of my job involves setting up events with community partners to give girls a variety of experiences that they might not get outside of Girl Scouts,” Johnson said. “We like to talk with the girls and find out what they’re interested in, what they want to learn, so we can design activities around that. We’re a girl-led organization.”
To learn more about area Girl Scout troops and activities, visit kansasgirlscouts.org.
