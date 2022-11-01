The calendar says we're now in November. But elements of the Emporia area weather forecast seem more like April.
The Chase County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a burn ban is in effect through Friday.
"The wind/wind gusts are going to get too high," a Facebook post said.
The National Weather Service advises fire danger will be “very high” across the area Tuesday afternoon, with gusty winds and a high close to 80 degrees.
The fire risk could extend into Wednesday and Thursday afternoon in the Flint Hills.
Next comes a chance for severe thunderstorms Thursday night.
The Emporia interchange sits on the edge of an area with level-one “marginal” risk. But the chance of severe weather forming in western Lyon County and Chase County currently is only five percent.
“Damaging winds will be the main hazard,” a Tuesday advisory said.
The storms will usher in days of widespread rain Friday and Saturday. The NWS says three to four inches are possible in Emporia and Greenwood County, with the potential to break the area drought.
“Minor flooding issues are possible in areas of locally higher rainfall,” the advisory added.
Monday's high temperature in Emporia was 71 degrees, which was eight above normal for October 31. Highs should be in the seventies until the rain arrives.
