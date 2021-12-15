A North Lyon County firefighter was in “serious but stable” condition Wednesday morning, three days after sustaining serious injuries during the Hornets Pointe apartment fire.
An Emporia Fire Department spokesperson said Tharon Mott remains at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka. He was one of two firefighters injured during Sunday’s 10-hour fire at 1325 Merchant St.
A GoFundMe account set up for Mott and his family stood at more than $3,000 in donations Wednesday morning. A fundraising supper for them is planned for 5-7 p.m. Saturday, January 8 in Admire.
The dinner will be held at 423 E. 7th St., Admire. The menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, baked beans and drinks for a $7 donation per plate. A silent auction will also be held.
“He has multiple injuries,” the GoFundMe page says. “He is expected to make a full recovery.”
The Allen/Admire Fire Department was one of several called into action early Sunday at one of the Hornets Pointe buildings. The building wound up a total loss, with $870,000 in estimated damage.
Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor said the fire is considered an arson. No new information was released Wednesday morning on the status of the investigation.
