Members of the Chase County Chamber of Commerce celebrated a 2019 filled with success and growth during the group’s annual dinner Saturday evening at the Camp Wood YMCA.
“It’s about coming together as a community,” said Camp Wood Senior Operations Director and event host BJ Murray. “This gives all our community's business leaders a chance to come together and talk about ways they can continue to help and benefit the local economy as well as providing us with other business and growth opportunities.”
The celebration provided guests with much more than the opportunity to socialize between rounds of drinks and hors d'oeuvres, as the theme of night was centered around continuing the ingenuity and positive trends displayed within the community during 2019 into the new year. It was perhaps no better represented than by chamber members Richard and Denise Uhlrich, whose Cottonwood Falls-based store, Tallgrass Antiques, went home with Business of the Year honors.
“In 2015, [Richard] said to me, ‘Hey, there’s a building for sale downtown, I think I’ll buy it and put a workshop in there, and maybe in the front, I’ll block off about 10 feet to put some of my antiques in the window,’” Denise said. “Over time, we just kept moving the fake wall farther back and farther back ... We’re really humbled and honored to be at this point and receive such an award.”
“Eventually, the building next door to us came up for sale, and we figured, ‘If not us, somebody else,’” Richard added. “We snapped it up quickly and began to fill it up, and it’s just continued on from there. It’s taken on a life of its own. It wasn't exactly planned out at the start, but the community has supported us through every step. So, I have no complaints.”
To begin post-dinner presentations, Chamber Board President Pat Larkin offered an upbeat “State of Chase” address, quoting statistics showing just how much of a positive upswing the county and its several municipalities had experienced during 2019.
“I’ve always hated economics, but I really like some of the numbers I have here to share with you all,” Larkin said. “Our sales tax numbers were up slightly from last year. In 2019, we were up 3.5 percent, which isn’t huge. But it’s certainly better than going in the other direction. It was actually slightly ahead of neighbors, too — Lyon County was up 3.1 percent, Morris County was down .7 percent, Marion County was up 1.9 percent and the City of Emporia itself was up 1.6 percent. So, you can see from that data just how well we’re competing.”
Larkin continued on to showcase additional numbers which proved Chase County’s viability as a tourist destination.
“There’s a thing called transient guest tax,” Larkin said. “For those of you that may not know what that is, it’s a tax the state requires lodging establishments to place on the purchase of their rooms. In Cottonwood Falls, it’s currently at 6 percent, and the rest of the county is at 2 percent. Our 2019 numbers opposed to our 2018 numbers were up just a little bit — about 2 percent. But, if you look at the numbers from 2015 to 2019, it’s up just a bit more — about 252 percent. That’s absolutely huge.”
In addition to discussing the constantly improving economic health of the county — which Larkin said would receive another boost thanks to ongoing broadband expansion initiatives — he invited Chase County Health and Wellness Coalition Director Mindy Graham to give a closing overview of the area’s physical and mental health matters. Currently in the process of finishing up a county-wide survey on the availability of health and wellness resources, Graham said county officials would soon be applying for a major government grant.
“Blue Cross Blue Shield recently funded us with a $15,00 grant to help perform the survey …” Graham said. “There are a whole list of questions looking at the health and wellness of the community, not just the physical health of our bodies … We’re now moving toward applying for the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas community grant. It focuses on three things: local food sources and their availability, educational programs on smoking and vaping and it also focuses on bringing the community together … This Pathway’s grant totals $500,000, and not only do they give you money to help with projects, they come in and help make the plans. It’ll help us form a coalition that is strong, and one that continues to engage members of the community.”
Those looking for more information on the chamber or ways to get involved can visit the organization’s official website at chasecountychamber.org.
