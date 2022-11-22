Drought map for 11.22.22

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows Lyon and Chase Counties back in level-one "moderate drought." They were in level-two "severe drought" for weeks.

 Courtesy Drought.gov

No rain, snow or ice can make Thanksgiving travel nice. But the Emporia area still has a drought problem.

More than two inches of rain in early November moved Chase and Lyon Counties out of a “severe drought” designation. But almost all of the land remains in a level-one “moderate drought.”

