No rain, snow or ice can make Thanksgiving travel nice. But the Emporia area still has a drought problem.
More than two inches of rain in early November moved Chase and Lyon Counties out of a “severe drought” designation. But almost all of the land remains in a level-one “moderate drought.”
Severe to top-level “exceptional drought” remains to the south in Greenwood County.
Help could be on the way. The National Weather Service has added a few chances for wet weather into the forecast for this week.
Drizzle could fall between midnight and noon Thanksgiving Day. That will be followed a 20% chance for rain or snow Friday morning, increasing to a 30% chance for rain Friday night and Saturday morning.
Emporia's high climbed back to 60 degrees Monday for the first time in 11 days. Cottonwood Falls recorded a high of 49.
The temperature could hit 60 again Tuesday, with highs in the 50-degree range expected throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.
