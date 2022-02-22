It’s one thing to camp out by the lake during the summer. It’s another thing to still be there during the last week of February.
“Who goes to a campground and starts disassembling trucks?” Madison Mayor Paul Dean asked Tuesday night during the city council meeting.
City Clerk Victoria Stewart showed the council color photos of someone who’s apparently doing exactly that. She said a vehicle has been parked at the campground since July or August.
Dean described the photo package as showing “a truck that has miscellaneous auto parts spread all over the ground… The doors are off. The seats have been removed.”
The mayor noticed some beer cans mixed with the dashboard, steering wheel and doors on the ground.
“My opinion: everything needs to be picked up immediately, and they need to vacate,” Dean concluded.
But Stewart noted the truck owner may be there legally.
“Some people will pay for months ahead, early,” she said.
The mayor admitted there’s some logic to that.
“That’s a cheap place to stay,” Dean said. But he added that leaving debris in a public place goes too far.
Dean recommended some city employees visit the site and talk to the campers.
At the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, the council decided to hire a Deputy Clerk for Stewart, paying $12 per hour. That job will open for applicants Friday.
Read more about the meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
