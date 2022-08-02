How is Kansas Primary day going?
"Busy," the Chase County Clerk said shortly before noon.
Connie Pretzer watches over elections. She reported 275 voters during the morning hours at the Swope Park Community Center in Cottonwood Falls.
That's on top of more than 400 people who cast early votes in Chase County over the last couple of weeks.
The Lyon County Courthouse wasn't keeping a running total on primary voters Tuesday, but staff members also said election workers have been busy.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. in an election that has seen local and state governmental races pushed into the background by the "Value Them Both" statewide abortion question.
Voters are choosing Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senator, U.S. House, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer and State Board of Education.
All seats in the Kansas House are at stake this year as well. The only local primary is in District 76, where Republican incumbent Eric Smith is challenged by Robert "Bob" Harmon.
One county commission seat in the Emporia area has a primary. That's Chase County District 1, where Commissioner Randy Talkington decided not to run again.
Republicans Alan Phipps of Matfield Green and Rick Robinson of Cedar Point are clashing there. The winner advances to meet Democrat Theresa VanAckeren of Matfield Green in November.
The only other primary contest in Lyon County also involves two Republicans. Chris Keith and Kevin Sorensen are running for Reading Benefit Fire District 1.
Watch for updated primary results after the polls close on The Gazette website.
