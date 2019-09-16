The 2019 Relay for Life of the Flint Hills raised $34,000 and counting to help those in the community who are fighting cancer.
This year, 14 teams signed up to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Teams held fundraisers throughout the year and solicited donations for walking laps at the Lyon County Fairgrounds during the 10-hour relay.
In addition to those funds, the organization sold tickets for a custom-designed diamond and pink moissanite ring from Kari’s Diamonds valued at $6,000. The event also featured a silent auction with close to 100 items up for grabs, along with plenty of food, activities, games, prizes and vendors throughout the day leading up to the Survivors and Caregivers dinner. This year the meal included options from the Olpe Chicken House, Do-B’s, Bobby D’s and more.
Suzan Johnson is a cancer survivor who is battling the disease a second time. She walked with her daughter, granddaughter and great-grandson before taking a break for dinner.
“I walk because I’m a fighter,” she said. “And because I like seeing the community get together and support each other.”
Following the meal, the evening’s keynote speaker was Donna Russell, whose granddaughter Reese Naylor died in 2016 after a nine-year battle with leukemia. Russell spoke about the lessons she learned as a caregiver during her granddaughter’s fight, “lessons I never wanted to learn.”
She talked about watching her daughter, Jennifer Naylor, learn to care for Reese and the strength she showed. She also spoke about how Reese fought as long as she could, teaching her family and friends to find joy along the way.
“Reese did her part to help find a cure,” Russell said. “I think she would say to us, ‘raise the money, find the cure and do it with joy in your heart.’”
Event co-chair and cancer survivor Cherie Crisp said she wanted to put a spotlight on caregivers this year because their role in fighting cancer can be invisible.
“My husband did so much for me when I was going through treatment,” she said. “Things I’m sure he never imagined he would need to do. I think it’s important to look at the battle against cancer from a caregiver’s perspective, too. They can help, but they can’t actually fix it, and that’s really hard.”
A few more donations and silent auction winning bids were still pending at press time, but event organizers were pleased with the preliminary total of $34,000 raised for the American Cancer Society.
Crisp said the money raised each year for the American Cancer Society helps people in the local community in a number of ways, including a 24/7 help line and free lodging if treatment requires a patient to go out of town or out of state for the best care.
“I’m here to let people know they’re not in this alone,” she said. “The American Cancer Society has the resources for you. Ask for help.”
For more information about the American Cancer Society and the resources it provides, visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.
