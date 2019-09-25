The Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors reviewed an audit of the organization’s 2018 business during a regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Christy Yoakum of BKD, LLP accounting firm reported a clean audit and helped point to signs that the center’s financial situation was steadily improving in comparison to its position in 2017.
“We have an unmodified opinion on the financial statement, which is auditor talk for a clean opinion,” Yoakum said. “That’s definitely the result you want to have … We also had no internal control or compliance findings, and that’s a result to be very proud of. A lot of hard work goes into achieving that result.
“At the end of December, assets were just over $4 million and your liabilities were just under $2 million, so net assets for the organization were just under $3 million … If we’re looking at cash flows for the end of December it was right at $1.1 million. Net patient service revenue was right at $4.4 million, which was a little bit down from [2017]. Operating revenue was $9.1 million considering the decrease in net patient revenue, so we saw the decrease continue. The nice thing is that even though there was a bit of a dip in revenue, there was a dip in expenses as well.”
Altogether, the center experienced an operating loss of just over $400,000 in 2018, much of which was attributed to losses at the organization’s now-closed Madison clinic. Board members were encouraged despite the loss, highlighting successes in other areas even with changes in overall patient revenue.
“Without the Madison removal from service, we would have had only a $30,000 loss,” FHCHC Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold added. “Considering that we had $160,000 less in net patient service revenue for 2018 and we only had a $30,000 loss is pretty significant. It’s pretty amazing. If revenue was level from the prior year, we would’ve had a $130,000 profit for the year … The statement also said cash flows increased to $505,000 compared to a loss of $110,000 in 2017. That’s a big deal. That puts us in a much better position heading into 2020.”
In other discussion, Financial Committee Chair Ron Hanson covered more recent transactions, giving his report for Aug. 2019.
“For the month ending Aug. 31, we had a net gain of over $6,000, which was more favorable than the budgeted loss that we projected,” Hanson said. “Total revenues for the month were just shy of $800,000 and total expenses were just slightly less than that, which accounts for the gain … Net patient revenue for the month was $371,000 compared to a budgeted amount of $459,000, so that’s about 19 percent under budget … Cash flows increased by a little over $58,000 and year-to-date its up nearly $200,000. Cash on hand increased to 55 days in the current month.”
During the meeting, the Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors also:
• Updated organizational policies regarding harassment, reporting misconduct, outside employment, open door policies, cell phones, text messaging and email
• Edited position descriptions for the titles of Case Manager and Lab Technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.