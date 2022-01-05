The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County authorities want to know who ransacked the Reading Post Office.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the damage on Facebook Tuesday. Authorities say someone vandalized the lobby sometime after 2 p.m. Monday.
The attacker spent time “destroying boxes, signs and leaving throughout the lobby,” a statement said.
The statement did not say if any mail was stolen. Yet the damage could be a federal offense.
The U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General website says “destruction or theft of Postal Service property” is a “general crime.” The USPS has an Office of Investigations which handles such cases.
People with information about what happened in Reading can call Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or the Sheriff’s Office 620-341-3205.
Tips also can be left online by filling out a Postal Inspection Service web form.
(2) comments
Probably someone protesting a likely school bond issue.
This looks like it would take 15 seconds to pick up... it doesn't look like "ransacked" or "ruined" apply here, but maybe there's more damage than whats shown.
