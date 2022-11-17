If you can’t afford a Thanksgiving dinner, a place in Strong City will provide one for free.
“I am expecting a big crowd and I hope we have a big crowd,” Vicki Adcock said Thursday.
Adcock already is thawing an estimated 100 pounds of turkey for her 14th annual community Thanksgiving dinner. It’s next Thursday at St. Anthony’s Parish Hall.
“There’s probably 10-12 different turkeys in there, and then about 8-10 hams,” Adcock said.
Unlike some community dinners, Adcock is not seeking public donations. She plans to pick up her grocery order for other items Tuesday.
“Then we’ll start peeling potatoes and getting things ready on Wednesday,” she said. A team of volunteers will help with that.
Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Food can be delivered to those who can’t attend in person.
Adcock described it as an event for “anybody who has nowhere to go or can’t afford to put on a big Thanksgiving meal.”
But Adcock expressed one potential concern — something she admits has never happened during her years serving in Strong City.
“I’ve always told my helpers that I hope someday we have enough people that we run out of food and the helpers can’t even eat,” Adcock explained. “That’s always been my goal.”
People who need a ride to the hall or want food delivered can call Adcock at 620-366-1211. She would also appreciate knowing in advance if someone is bringing a large group or family.
