Fog in Chase County

Dense fog slowed driving in Chase County Monday morning. The Emporia area could receive snow Tuesday night.

 Courtesy Facebook.com/Chase County Sheriff's Office

For once, the Monday morning fog was not simply in your head.

A dense fog advisory was issued across all of eastern Kansas Monday morning. Visibility was especially low in Chase County and points west.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.