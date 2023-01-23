For once, the Monday morning fog was not simply in your head.
A dense fog advisory was issued across all of eastern Kansas Monday morning. Visibility was especially low in Chase County and points west.
The advisory was lifted by 8 a.m. But another potential weather problem is looming, beginning Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service projects Emporia could receive between a trace and two inches of snow between 12 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday. There's a 21% chance that Emporia could wind up with two inches or more.
Chase County is expected to get less snow from the next storm, while areas east of Emporia receive more.
A rain-snow mix is forecast first, changing completely to snow after 9 p.m. But the precipitation should end by Wednesday morning and the high temperature could be 50 by Friday.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a trace of precipitation Sunday. The high of 34 matched the coldest day so far in 2023.
Madison reported 0.24 inches of moisture, with a half-inch of snow. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve had one inch of snow.
