The Lyon County Fairgrounds became a state COVID-19 testing site Tuesday morning.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that the Clint Bowyer Community Building will be a free “mass testing” location, open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. No appointment is required.
Lyndsey Normand, VP of businessment management at WellHealth, said the site will be open throughout the month of February. All testing will be done inside of the Bowyer Building.
"The site is indoors and [people] are encouraged to make an appointment at gogettested.com, or they can come without an appointment and register on site," she said. "Patients will be asked to register based on the questions provided by the CDC prior to their appointment."
Normand said it can take up to 96 hours to get results from the PCR tests, but they are currently seeing an average of 48 hours per test.
The KDHE is opening four other indoor test sites across the state, while closing three outside sites to guard against weather-related shutdowns.
The Bowyer Building has been used before during the pandemic. Local health agencies offered vaccinations there in January and November 2021.
COVID tests also are available by appointment at the Flint Hills Community Health Center, the Chase County Health Department office in Cottonwood Falls and Walgreens on Industrial Road in Emporia.
