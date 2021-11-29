Visitors to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve stepped back in time Saturday during the park's Old-Fashioned Christmas.
The grand limestone home at the heart of the Spring Hill Farm and Ranch was decorated for the Christmas season and volunteers dressed in period-appropriate clothing assisted throughout the day.
Sarah Bell, along with her four children, were first-time volunteers during the event. Bell was assisting with the craft table, where visitors to the park could make Christmas ornaments and snowflakes to take home.
"It's been a lot of fun," she said.
Seven-year-old Ellis agreed.
"I like dressing up," he said, as his sisters tended to the Christmas tree.
Originally built in 1881, the 140 year-old ranch house has undergone a host of rehabilitation work this year ahead of its reopening in May 2021.
Heather Brown, chief of interpretation, said the work includes greater accessibility for visitors with limited mobility, with two of the three floors of the historic home now wheelchair accessible. Exterior work included new tuck pointing, better drainage, porch repair and rehabilitation of the stone terrace walls.
Brown said it was exciting to welcome people back to the preserve for programming — especially with the updates to the home mostly complete.
"The park turned 25 this year, so that was a great thing," she said. "We've had a major rehabilitation. This house is 140 years old and now it's good for another 140 years."
Brown said park staff and volunteers do their best to create a holiday atmosphere that mirrors how the Stephen F. Jones family would have celebrated as well as Barney Lantry's family, who bought the ranch from Jones in 1888. Each room in the home gives a nod to different periods of the ranch's operation and the Christmas decor is no different. She said staff used newspaper records and family documents to reconstruct those traditions.
"The Christmas tree might be a little bit of a stretch but they did have Christmas trees in the area at the time," she said. "That might be the only thing we're taking some liberties on."
Brown said decorations at the visitor center, Spring Hill Ranch buildings and Lower Fox Creek School will stay up through Dec. 31. Chase County Elementary School students created artwork including snowflakes, stars and letters to Santa, for the one-room schoolhouse.
Look for more programming in 2022, both new and old, she said.
"Our visitation has been excellent," Brown said.
