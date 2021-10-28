A vacant house is in ruins after catching fire in Hartford early Thursday.
Olpe Fire Chief Wade Schmidt said firefighters were called to West Maple Street and Mechanic around 4:30 a.m.
“When we arrived, the house was fully involved,” Schmidt said later.
A crew from Lyon County Rural Fire District 5 joined his unit, along with Lyon County Sheriff’s Officers. Schmidt called the fire a complete loss.
“The only thing left standing are the four exterior brick walls,” Schmidt said. He declined to estimate a dollar amount on the damage.
The Sheriff’s Office quoted owner Roger McDiffett of Emporia as saying the house was uninhabitable.
A person who lives in the area said it has been empty for several years.
Schmidt said no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the Kansas FIre Marshal’s Office in determining that.
This story will be updated as we learn further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.