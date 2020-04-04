The hashtag #pandemicbangs.
It is a real thing trending on social media these days. It could be a (not so smart) time-filler for the long days of sheltering; or, it could be one solution to the sudden disruption many people are finding in their usual beauty routines. Or, perhaps it’s a combination of the two.
Regardless, according to some local stylists, there are some do’s and don’ts for cutting your own bangs, among other DIY hair styling techniques, during this time when hair salons have been forced to close for business.
The long and short of it is this: Don’t try it at home.
Sure, roots are going to grow out, and a perfectly cut bob may start to look a little shaggy, but the damage that can be done by trying to fix a grown-out “do,” may cause more trouble and cost more money in the long run, according to two local stylists.
As tempting as it may be to grab a box of hair color or shears at the local drugstore, it’s best to just wait for your professional stylist to open his or her doors again … and have it done right, said Mandi Higgins, owner and stylist at Karma Hair Boutique in downtown Emporia.
Instead, she said, use this time to give your hair a break.
“Take 30 days and let your hair rest,” she said. “Give the hair dryer and the flat iron a month off and see what a difference it will make to your hair.”
“Embrace what’s happening,” advised Brittany Partridge, owner and stylist at Alter Image Salon. “We are always fighting against what is happening with our bangs or our roots. This is a great time to just embrace the natural flow of life.”
This hiatus in receiving professional hair services is a good chance to practice all the things that make hair healthier.
Daily washing and styling may not be as important during this time while we are home so much, giving your hair a break from the stripping and damage that shampoo, hair dryers and flat irons can do. Dry shampoo is a great option to daily washing.
“I’ve tried to teach my clients to practice these things, and now is a great time to try it,” Higgins said.
If a person absolutely must do their own styling at home, Higgins has a little advice:
“Bangs are iffy,” she said, “But if you have to trim them, do it dry.”
Trimming wet hair is trickier because the length changes after they dry.
Men and boys’ hair is a little different and can be a little more forgiving. Electric clippers can clean up the back and sides fairly easily, but Higgins doesn’t suggest trying to “blend” unless a person knows what he or she is doing.
“And buzzing it all off is also an option.” she said.
As far as color goes, she says just don’t do it.
“The problem is, if my client goes out and puts a box on it, I don’t know what the product is,” she said. “Plus, color corrections are expensive.”
If you have to cover your roots, there are some easy, non-damaging options, like sprays and powders available at the drugstore. They aren’t permanent and are a perfect “fix” between hair appointments.
Partridge has offered her clients a special service during this time: For those who really feel like they are desperate for root or all over coverage, she will mix, sell and deliver a client’s custom color to their doorstep. She will follow it up with a video chat on how to apply the color correctly.
“I would much rather do this for them than have them go out and buy box color.” she said.
She has already sold four custom color kits to clients who are feeling a little desperate.
Higgins, who is, herself, taking a break from chemically treating her hair during this time, is considering posting a “root challenge” for her clients on her Facebook page. Clients should check Karma’s Facebook page for details.
The good news is, if clients use this time to let their hair rest from chemicals, processing and heat, their hair will be in great condition come April 25 when salons are being told they can open again.
“It will be all fresh palettes,” Partridge said.
For both stylists, this time off is not only financially stressful, but also tough emotionally.
“I miss my people,” Higgins said.
Partridge agreed.
“I miss my job. That’s my life, my job, my passion.”
