USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case updated the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education on the upcoming Nov. 5 bond election Wednesday evening.
Case said the district was continuing to collaborate with Gilmore and Bell bond counsel and had already completed the steps necessary for the bond’s republication. Having already been published in the Aug. 24 edition of The Gazette, the bond issue is set to rerun in its entirety Aug. 31.
In addition to looking over the bond in print, Case encouraged community members to be aware of important dates regarding the election.
“There still can be advanced voting,” Case said. “If you want a ballot mailed to you, you can request one and you’ll be able to vote from home and send it back in. They’re also doing a special election day before the general election, which will be Saturday [Oct. 19] at the mall.”
Advanced mail ballot voting will begin Oct. 16 and conclude Oct. 29 when the ballots must be sent in. For more information on the bond election, visit usd253.org/bond.
In other business, the board heard a brief report from HTK Architects Associate Zach Snethen concerning the construction of a new early learning facility. Snethen said the process of meeting with stakeholders, touring locations and finding more information on a potential site would begin in September, but that final programming and schematic design wouldn’t begin until after the November bond election.
Beside providing at-risk students with updated and secure infrastructure, Snethen said the goal of the project was to design a space which could meet the specific needs of early learning and provide support for social, emotional and cognitive development.
“There’s a whole new landscape of what early learning facilities can look like,” Snethen said. “We’re really going to look at different models of classrooms, and look at those from a learning standpoint, from an educator’s standpoint and from a parent’s standpoint — about how that model was shifted and how it looks like now as opposed to something that’s more familiar … we’re really starting to talk about outcome and best practices and what else is out there. We want that to shape what early education looks like in the district.”
“It’s exciting to be able to create this new learning center for our youngest kids and design it very intentionally instead of using an existing building to direct the process,” Board President Art Gutierrez added. “It’s a time that we can also build in the safety and security that we now know we need.”
During the meeting, the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education also:
• Accepted $750 and $1,500 donations from Sydnee Hammond and Team World Health to be put toward the Emporia High football and wrestling programs
• Signed a $15,000 memorandum of understanding with Communities in Schools for the 2019-20 school year to promote attendance, academics, proper behavior, parent engagement events and development of additional community partnerships at Logan Avenue, Walnut, William Allen White and EHS.
