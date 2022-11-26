A busy season at the C4 Food Pantry is even more challenging right now, due to a transition in management.
“I’m learning a lot,” interim manager Barbara Davis said Sunday. “She’s got big shoes to fill.”
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 5:39 pm
A busy season at the C4 Food Pantry is even more challenging right now, due to a transition in management.
“I’m learning a lot,” interim manager Barbara Davis said Sunday. “She’s got big shoes to fill.”
The pantry announced Friday that manager Dawn Robinson “is experiencing health issues.” She’s currently hospitalized in Kansas City and could be away one to two months.
Davis and other members of the pantry’s board are taking care of Robinson’s daily duties, which include the continuing needs of the community. Yet local groups are providing help.
The Kay Club of Chase County Junior-Senior High School donated 1,548 pounds of food Friday, the pantry announced on Facebook. The Student Council donated turkeys as well.
This followed a breakfast food drive by the youth of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Sunday, Nov. 6. A table filled with food was collected, along with $567
“This is usually a big time of year for us,” Davis said. “A lot of local organizations do little food drives.”
Davis has heard about donations from other drives which are upcoming, but she declined to disclose details. They will be posted on the pantry’s Facebook page as they come in.
While food is what the pantry is all about, David said the biggest need for C4 right now is financial.
“The price of groceries has gone up so much,” Davis said. “We buy milk, eggs, margarine, potatoes for our clients. We don’t get those things from the food bank, so we have to go to the grocery store and pay full price for them.”
The pantry will hold its December distribution Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. - noon. It is open to all Chase County residents.
“We want to fulfill those basic needs that everybody has,” Davis said.
People seeking emergency food assistance in the meantime can contact the pantry by calling 620-412-3015 or emailing c4pantry@gmail.com.
Donors can leave food items in a secure tote outside the pantry at 601 North Elm in Strong City. A message about the donation is appreciated. Call the food pantry to make a monetary donation.
“We live in a very generous community,” Davis said. “From five-year-olds on up, we have giving hearts and souls and fill a lot of our needs.”
But that’s not the only fundraising campaign at the moment. People who want to help Robinson with her hospital bills can write a check to the Dawn Robinson Medical Fund and leave it at Citizens State Bank.
“We want her to be well when she comes back,” Davis said.
